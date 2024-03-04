Discover the exciting ending of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its amazing twists!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is here and at this point, chances are many of you have finished the main story. In typical JRPG fashion, the final hours of the story can get a bit complicated, especially here, where we’ve already seen some tinkering with the original story and expansion into other areas.

We’re here to help you understand the ending and some of the scenes leading up to it. We will answer those perplexing questions for you. It goes without saying that this article is full of spoilers for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. You have been warned.

What is Zach’s plan and what is happening with the timeline?

The finale of Final Fantasy VII Remake revealed to the audience that two timelines were happening simultaneously: one that followed the story of the original game, and another in which Zack was not killed by Fair Shinra. While we get a healthy dose of Zack in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, we also learn from the end that there aren’t just two timelines, but many more.

Zach Phair’s life is complicated. His original role in Final Fantasy VII was Cloud’s best friend and Aerith’s love interest. In Rebirth, it’s still those things but so much more. It is the instrument of the multiverse. At the end of the game, Zack has the option of saving Cloud, Aerith, or Biggs. But what he doesn’t realize is that these actions create more timelines and universes.

You can identify which one is real by Stamp, the dog mascot in the game. For example, if the stamp is a beagle in a helmet, you are in prime reality; If the stamp is a terrier with a cap, you are in Zac’s reality; There is also a bulldog version of the stamp where the bigs are alive; After all, in the reality Aerith created, Stamp is a corgi.

Zack essentially creates each reality by acting on his desires. It shows that everyone has their own version of destiny and that each of these timelines runs together – which we see when Zack sits on his motorcycle, deciding which path to take. After the remake it’s not Whispers that changes everything as we thought, but Zach.

Sephiroth’s plans

In the original game, Sephiroth wanted to crash a meteor onto a planet to release a lifestream that he would then absorb, thus becoming a god. In Rebirth, since we have all these different realities, the catalyst is still the same – the meteor – however, now Sephiroth wants to rule all of Infinity.

Basically he wants to merge different timelines and rule them all because he knows that in some realities he ultimately loses the war. By gaining control over everything and absorbing the lifestream, which in this scenario, is the interconnected universes, he believes he cannot lose.

What is Aerith’s fate?

She dies. Well, not really. As you might have guessed, it’s not easy at all. We see Sephiroth try to kill Aerith, however Cloud steps in to block the downward blow that killed Aerith in the original game. So it survives? No.

Aerith is the only one who can stop Sephiroth in her mind as she is the last of Setra. She has the white stuff – given to her by her mother – which is used to bring the Saint to the planet and protect it from the Sephiroth. However, throughout the Remake and Rebirth, Materia has her powers harnessed by the Whispers, which to some extent ends up in Sephiroth’s hands. So, she needs a new white material, and the only way to get it is through the multiverse. With this in mind, an alternate Aerith lures Cloud into his timeline (suggesting that Aerith is already aware of other universes), which is destined to explode, and in keeping with that destiny, Cloud has his white body before returning to the ‘main’ timeline. Gives content. in equilibrium.

When Sephiroth tries to kill Aerith, Cloud turns off the blade, however, he still dies. It is possible that Aerith has the ability to voluntarily end her own life, knowing that without her death, destiny will not take its course. In the end, she doesn’t need to be stabbed by Sephiroth because, and this is a bit metaphysical, we all know she dies. Even those who haven’t played Final Fantasy VII know that Aerith dies, it’s inevitable. So, Claude rescues her, showing her his love for her and that he will always protect her, but she dies anyway as fate wills it.

Nothing is made clearer by the fact that we see Aerith appear at the end of the fight against Sephiroth to help defeat him, before seeing her take on a spirit form that only Cloud can see – though it’s hard to take all that Cloud. Sees as gospel because his mind is deteriorating. It is likely that she will continue to help Cloud and the group from her place in the lifestream.

In the final moments of the game, Aerith promises Cloud that she will “put everything she has into her prayers.” I will rock the meteor. » And Cloud vows to defeat Sephiroth, echoing the end of the original game where Aerith uses the Lifestream to protect Gaia while Cloud fights.

What are Meghna’s intentions?

Well, it’s hard to say. After talking with Cloud Aerith as the group prepares to move on, he reaches into his pocket and pulls out a black substance. This results in a mess in his mind as we see throughout the game, saying the word “meeting”. He then fixes the orb in his sword, thus keeping it safe for Sephiroth who still has a psychic connection to Cloud.

It’s possible that Cloud continues to head north because he knows that’s where the robed men are going because that’s where Sephiroth aims for the genova cells that are in the robed men, as well as in Cloud. This doesn’t mean our spiky-haired hero is on a treacherous path, but we can’t be sure how his actions will play out. In the third part of the trilogy, Reunion will play a big role, it might actually be the game’s subtitle.

What is going on with Shinra and Wutai?

The biggest reveal at the end of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is that Glenn Lodbroke is Sephiroth’s puppet and is trying to reignite the war between Wutai and Shinra, which will keep the head of the company, Rufus Shinra, busy. This is because both Rufus and Sephiroth are searching for the same thing – the promised land of Setra. Both try to use the lifestream for their own purposes and if Shinra battles the Wutai, Sephiroth can step in and take the lifestream for himself.

However, Rufus sees through the deception and kills the puppet in the final moments of meeting Glenn, but it is too late to stop any war as the news reveals a conflict between the two.