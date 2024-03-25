Discover the Cospet Tank M3 Ultra: the ultimate connected watch for adventurers

Kospet Tank M3 Ultra presents itself as an outdoor smartwatch with a range of functions and, according to the manufacturer, a particularly bright display. This model supports various satellite positioning systems, positioning itself as an ideal companion for modern explorers.

A strong and bright screen

With its rectangular screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and measuring 1.96 inches diagonally, the Cospet Tank M3 Ultra offers superior visibility. Its resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and an impressive maximum brightness of 1,000 cd/m² ensure perfect readability even in bright sunlight.

Permanent exhibition : The ability to permanently activate the screen, albeit reducing battery life to a maximum of three days, provides unparalleled convenience for active users.

Advanced protection : Corning Gorilla Glass 3 ensures durability and impact resistance for all your adventures.

Advanced sensors and features

Featuring extensive sensory technology, the Tank M3 Ultra includes sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, as well as a digital compass and altimeter essential for outdoor exploration.

Atmospheric pressure sensor : Able to detect weather changes early, this sensor adds an extra layer of preparedness to your adventures.

GNSS module : Supports L1 and L5 signals, as well as Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS and NAVIC systems, in addition to GPS, for precise location in all your explorations.

Autonomy and resistance

The watch, which withstands a test pressure of 5 ATM, can also be used for swimming, offering versatility for all outdoor activities. Battery life can reach up to 35 days with GNSS enabled, ensuring exceptional durability even during intensive use.

Long lasting battery : Up to eight days of battery life with situational screen activation and up to 35 days with GNSS activated to follow all your adventures worry-free.

Waterproofing : Water resistance certification up to 5 ATM allows confident use in swimming or rain.

An alternative to Garmin’s Forerunner watches

Available direct from the manufacturer until April 3 for $120, the Cospet Tank M3 Ultra is a great option for those looking for a rugged smartwatch with GNSS and water resistance, comparable to Garmin’s forerunner watches.

Learn more about the Kospet Tank M3 Ultra and its unique capabilities by visiting the manufacturer’s official website. With over 170 available sport profiles and automatic recognition of six sports, this watch is ready with every beat of your adventurous heart.

