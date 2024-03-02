Discover the benefits of a convertible 2-in-1 laptop into a touch tablet – LaptopSpirit

Touted as very trendy and the future of laptops, 2-in-1s, also called convertible laptop PCs, are becoming increasingly rare. However, some references remain within each brand’s range. The Zenbook Flip from Asus, the MSI Summit Flip Evo, the x360 from HP, the pioneers of the concept of a convertible laptop into a tablet, without forgetting Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Lenovo’s Yoga. Should we fall for these apparently perfect hybrid models? Some answers and a selection of the best 2-in-1 laptops so that you don’t make a mistake and make the right choice.

What is a 2-in-1 (or hybrid) laptop?

A convertible 2-in-1 laptop combines the features of a traditional laptop and tablet into one device. These types of computers are designed to suit different situations and usage patterns, to provide maximum flexibility. The central element of these devices lies in their unique hinge, which allows the screen to fold, rotate or even detach on some models to transform it into an actual tablet.

What are the advantages of convertible laptop PC to tablet?

On paper these computers only have advantages and are often cited as offering the best of both worlds. The power and ergonomics of a laptop benefit from the portability and ease of use of a tablet for navigation, multimedia and tactile interactions. By adding a stylus, new uses such as drawing, taking notes, or simply interacting with your fingertips are possible.

Another plus, at least in theory, is that buying a 2-in-1 device can be more economical than buying a laptop and tablet separately.

In use, perfection is not (always) present

Theory and everyday reality do not always coincide. And for convertible laptops, the first frustration often comes from using them in tablet mode. As light and thin as they are, 2-in-1 laptops are still “heavier” than simple tablets like the Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad. Often, they are also slightly larger than a “classic” computer. A few hundred grams certainly, but felt when the computer is used in tablet mode at arm’s length or on the lap.

Another disappointment, and despite undeniable progress in recent years, Windows 11 is an operating system designed to be used with a keyboard and mouse. To do without it in favor of full tactile interaction is to regularly complain about poor ergonomics and seconds wasted clicking on those little Photoshop icons or even trying to bring up the virtual keyboard…

The central element of a convertible laptop into a tablet, the hinge. The latter is also often singled out when it comes to discussing the longevity of these models. More fragile, more controlled, it is often the first source of damage, which can lead to the premature end of the computer. Added to the high purchase cost, this can be a deterrent for many.

Finally, by their design, weight and thickness limitations are very high. As a result, 2-in-1 laptops cannot carry very powerful configurations and are at best limited to low-power processors and mid-range graphics cards. Exemptions are not always possible for architects, motion designers and other video professionals.

Our pick of the best 2-in-1 laptops that can convert to a touchscreen tablet

As you may have understood, despite their undeniable advantages, convertible laptops also have to deal with certain inherent limitations. Everyone is free to accept it or not, but if you allow yourself to be tempted, it’s a safe bet that going back to a non-touch laptop will quickly become impossible…

