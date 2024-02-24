Discover the all-new CRKD Nitro Deck+ with its amazing community-requested improvements!

CRKD’s latest reveal has just arrived: the successor to the Nitro Deck is here, and it makes this popular accessory for the Nintendo Switch even better.

Released in September 2023, the CRKD Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch offers a premium experience for those using the console in handheld mode.

We reviewed it in October, sharing our love for this drift-free controller for its comfort and variety of features.

CRKD has revealed its successor, the Nitro Deck+, and with some new features, they’ve managed to make this popular accessory even better.

Announced on February 23, 2024, CRKD claims that the Nitro Deck+ improvements are a direct result of community feedback.

“Meet the all new Nitro Deck+, a direct result of community feedback. We kept what you liked and added what you wanted,” they said.

The biggest feature added to the Nitro Deck+ is HDMI output via the rear USB-C port and an included adapter, meaning you’ll be able to leave your Nintendo Switch in the controller when you want to play on your TV.

CRKD also claims that controller comfort has improved, with the most obvious change being the symmetrical analog sticks. On the front are new programmable “Sidekick” buttons, which add to the Nitro Deck+’s utility in games.

They also retained all of the most popular aspects of the original controller, including zero-drift joysticks and triggers, vibration adjustments, and interchangeable stick tops.

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ is available for pre-order and is expected to ship in April 2023.