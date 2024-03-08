Discover our selection under 1kg – LaptopSpirit

If the computer is meant to be transported due to the restricted format and weight by definition, certain models offer a particularly compact silhouette for nomads who need ultra-mobility. Often high-end ultrabooks, equipped with the best components of the moment (OLED screen, magnesium chassis, etc.) with prices to match. Here are our picks.

In the world of portable technology, laptops weighing less than 1 kg represent a revolution by combining extreme lightness and solid performance. Through innovations in materials and component miniaturization, these devices push the boundaries of portability without compromising power or battery life. Models like the LG Gram, ASUS ExpertBook and Acer Swift stand out, offering professional users and students ideal solutions for maximum productivity and mobility.

These technological advances pave the way for a future where laptop lightness and performance go hand in hand, promising even thinner and lighter devices. Despite challenges, such as heat dissipation and durability, manufacturers continue to innovate, making ultra-portable computers weighing less than 1 kg not only possible but increasingly efficient and durable, meeting the user’s needs in constant mobility.

Find the lightest ultrabooks on the market in 2024: