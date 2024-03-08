Discover our selection under 1kg – LaptopSpirit
If the computer is meant to be transported due to the restricted format and weight by definition, certain models offer a particularly compact silhouette for nomads who need ultra-mobility. Often high-end ultrabooks, equipped with the best components of the moment (OLED screen, magnesium chassis, etc.) with prices to match. Here are our picks.
In the world of portable technology, laptops weighing less than 1 kg represent a revolution by combining extreme lightness and solid performance. Through innovations in materials and component miniaturization, these devices push the boundaries of portability without compromising power or battery life. Models like the LG Gram, ASUS ExpertBook and Acer Swift stand out, offering professional users and students ideal solutions for maximum productivity and mobility.
These technological advances pave the way for a future where laptop lightness and performance go hand in hand, promising even thinner and lighter devices. Despite challenges, such as heat dissipation and durability, manufacturers continue to innovate, making ultra-portable computers weighing less than 1 kg not only possible but increasingly efficient and durable, meeting the user’s needs in constant mobility.
Find the lightest ultrabooks on the market in 2024:
HP Pavilion Aero 13-be2009nf Silver
13″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 5 7535U, AMD Radeon 680M, 500 GB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Very lightweight with a weight of less than 1 kg, theHP Pavilion Aero 13-be2009nf A slim ultraportable that performs well in daily use, content multimedia work and moderate gaming thanks to its AMD Rembrandt Refresh Ryzen 5 7535 processor…
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Core i5, 8 GB, 256 GB
12″ IPS 2736 * 1824 (3:2), Core i5-1035G4, Intel Iris Plus G4, 256 GB SSD, 0.8 Kg
HP Pavilion Aero 13-be1051nf Silver – 5G
13″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 5 5625U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Supplied with 5G module besides Wi-Fi 6E and USB-CHP Pavilion Aero 13-be1051nf The lightweight portable ultraportable weighing less than 1 kg with its 9-hour battery life under Windows 11 is equipped with a 16/10th 13-inch IPS Full HD anti-reflective sRGB screen with above-average color fidelity. Equipped with a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness, this ultrabook with elegant silver aluminum design…
Gigabyte U4 UD-70FR823SO Silver – 990 grams
14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i7-1195G7, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.0 Kg
A very light slim laptop PC weighing 990 grams with elegant silver design, Gigabyte U4 UD-70FR823SO The 14-inch IPS Full HD sRGB anti-glare screen has better-than-average color fidelity whose responsiveness is bolstered by fast 512 GB SSD storage, runs Windows 11 and benefits from a backlit keyboard and connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and Wi-Fi. is -fi axis. This versatile ultrabook is based on 16 GB memory…
HP Pavilion Aero 13-be1084nf Silver
13″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 5 5625U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304VA-NQ027W Blue – OLED QHD
13″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core i7-1355U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Original with its slim and light blue design, easy to carry, weighing less than 1 kg, Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304VA-NQ027W High definition high fidelity that lasts 8 hours of battery life is a versatile portable. The PC is comfortable in everyday use thanks to the Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-1355U processor with its Iris Xe graphics solution and its…
HP Pavilion Aero 13-be1023nf Silver
13″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 7 5825U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.0 Kg
LG Gram 14Z90R-G.AA59F Gray – DCI-P3, 1TB SSD
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-1340P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Restraint for a thin and light compact laptop PCLG Gram 14Z90R-G.AA59F With 10 hours of battery life under Windows 11, the Nomad is efficient in daily use, content multimedia work and moderate gaming thanks to its Intel Raptor Lake C processor…
LG Gram 14Z90R-G.AA58F Black – DCI-P3, 1TB SSD
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-1340P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Nomad with its autonomy of 10 hours under Windows 11 LG Gram 14 14Z90R-G.AA58F Thin and light laptop PC equipped with Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1340P processor with 16 GB RAM and Iris.
MSI Prestige 13 Evo A13M-217FR Grey
13″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-1360P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Suitable for students, versatile MSI Prestige 13 Evo A13M-046FR The portable PC, easy to transport, weighs less than 1 kg and has a battery life of 10 hours, providing fast SSD storage with large capacity. 1 TB which reinforces its responsiveness, 2-factor biometric authentication solution (digital fingerprint reader…
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Core i5, 8 GB, 128 GB
12″ IPS 2736 * 1824 (3:2), Core i5-1035G4, Intel Iris Plus G4, 128 GB SSD, 0.8 Kg
LG Gram Superslim 15Z90RT-G.AA78F Blue – OLED, 1TB SSD
15″ OLED 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i7-1360P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.0 Kg
The lightest 15-inch laptop, the LG Gram Superslim 15Z90RT-G.AA78F 11 hours of slim 990g portable battery life benefits from a top DCI-P3 high fidelity full HD OLED panel with an infrared webcam for authentication…
MSI Prestige 13 Evo A13M-046FR Grey
13″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-1360P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.0 Kg
Nomad with its 10-hour battery life under Windows 11, MSI Prestige 13 Evo A13M-046FR It’s a versatile, discreet black laptop PC that’s easy to carry with a 13-inch Full HD 16/10th IPS display. The screen is more faithful than average in sRGB Plus colors that benefits from fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that reinforces its responsiveness, a…
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13 Inch Gray – OLED, i7, 512 GB SSD
13″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-1260P, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 0.9 Kg
Very light, ultraportable with less than 900 grams on the scale Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Compact and slim with a 13-inch Full HD AMOLED screen and more faithful colors than average, nomads will be impressed with its 10-hour battery life under Windows 11. This versatile ultrabook is efficient in everyday use and suitable for moderate processing with its 16. GB memory. RAM and its Alder Lake-H Core i7-1260P processor…
LG Gram 14Z90R-G.AA78F Gray – DCI-P3, 1TB SSD
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-1360P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.0 Kg
It is very easy to transport due to its compactness and its weight of less than one kg LG Gram 14 14Z90R-G.AA78F A versatile laptop PC with a 14-inch 16/10th anti-glare IPS Full HD DCI-P3 screen that is very…