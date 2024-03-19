Discover our pick of the 8 best ultrabooks under 1000 euros – LaptopSpirit
Ultrabooks form a category of laptop PCs where performance and portability meet. This lightweight yet powerful laptop offers a practical solution for those seeking efficiency and freedom. Let’s explore our selection of ultrabooks under €1000 together.
Ultrabooks represent a range of laptops that combine elegance, lightness and performance. Designed for demanding users who are often on the move, these devices are distinguished by their slim and refined design, their light weight which usually does not exceed 1.5 kg and their thickness which is often less than 15 mm.
These features make ultrabooks especially attractive to professionals, students, and anyone looking for ease of portability without sacrificing performance. Indeed, despite their small size, Ultrabooks are equipped with powerful components. They usually offer a fast processor, enough RAM for efficient multitasking, and SSD storage solutions that ensure impressive responsiveness and startup speed.
Another big advantage of ultrabooks is their autonomy. Thanks to energy-efficient components and optimized batteries, these devices can run all day without the need for frequent recharging, which is ideal for mobile users.
It is also interesting to note that Ultrabooks, which were once considered premium and therefore expensive products, are now more accessible. This democratization can be explained by the rapid evolution of technology and increased competition in the market. Today, it’s entirely possible to find ultrabooks that offer excellent value for €1000 or even less. Although cheaper models may compromise on some aspects like screen quality or storage capacity, they are still solid choices for those who prioritize portability and overall performance.
Top 9 of the best ultrabooks under 1000 euros
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005DFR) Silver – Without Windows
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
Elegant, thin and light silver aluminum design for an affordable laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005DFR) Equipped with 16 GB of RAM and a high-performance Intel Alder Lake Core i5 hybrid processor with 7 hours of battery life, the versatile…
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005GFR) Silver – OLED, Without Windows
14″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
High fidelity versatile laptop PC Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005GFR) Easy to transport and portable with a 14-inch Full HD 16:10 OLED screen, its 7-hour battery life and provided without windows. This silver aluminum ultrabook…
Huawei MateBook D 14 2023 Silver – i5, 512 GB SSD
14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1240P, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg
Efficient in daily use and moderate play, the Huawei Matebook D14 Easy to transport is a versatile silver laptop PC equipped with an Intel Alder Lake Core i5-1240P hybrid processor optimized with Iris Xe graphics and 16 GB of RAM…
Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Silver – Core i7, 16 GB, 1 TB SSD
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-1360P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg
Asus ZenBook S 13 Flip OLED UP5302ZA-LX235W Blue – 2.8K OLED
13″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core i5-1245U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.1 Kg
Quiet and elegant with its white design, very easy to transport.Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED UP5302ZA-LX235W The Nomadic Tablet is a convertible 2-in-1 ultrabook with a 13-inch touchscreen high-resolution dual biometric authentication solution (fingerprint reader + infrared webcam) with 8-hour battery life…
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005FFR) Blue – OLED
14″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
An original, easy-to-carry, versatile laptop with its blue design Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005GFR) The 14-inch OLED 16/10 Full HD screen and 7 hours of battery life benefits from high fidelity and…
Acer Swift 3 SF314-512-005 Silver – 2.5K
14″ IPS 2560 * 1440 (Quad HD), Core i5-1240P, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.2 Kg
Easy to transport nomadic laptop Acer Swift 3 SF314-512-005 Benefit from a 14-inch 2.5K high definition screen with 8 hours of battery life More faithful than average sRGB colors, a fingerprint reader…
MSI Prestige 14H B12UCX-417FR Silver – RTX 2050
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg
Elegant with its easy-carrying silver design, the MSI Prestige 14H B12UCX-417FR Thanks to its 16 GB of RAM and its Intel Core i5-12450H Alder Lake-H hybrid processor, it is a high-performance creative gamer-oriented laptop that…
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 ProX 14ARH7 (82TL009JFR) Gray – 3K 120Hz
14″ IPS 3072 * 1920 (Retina), Ryzen 7 6800HS, AMD Radeon 680M, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
Versatile portable high definition laptop PC with 8 hours battery life under Windows 11, easy to carry Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 ProX 14ARH7 (82TL0094FR) It benefits from a 14-inch IPS 3K screen with sRGB Plus. Faithful colors with an average and frequency of 120Hz that improves fluidity, fast SSD storage with capacity…
Asus VivoBook S1405VA-LY293W Silver – 1TB SSD, NumPad
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-13700H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.6 Kg
Equipped with fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that further strengthens its responsiveness,Asus VivoBook S1405VA-LY293W A versatile, easy-to-carry laptop PC that benefits from an Intel Raptor Lake Core Hybrid processor…