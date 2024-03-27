Discover our last part.II Remastered: “No Return” mode

This will be one of the big new features of The Last of Us Part.II Remastered when it releases on Friday. At Naughty Dog Mag, we’ve been able to preview the game as well as this famous “No Return” mode, and we’re bringing you a big recap now.

“No Return” mode is undoubtedly the most anticipated new feature along with the famous “. Lost Level » (which you can all find In our dedicated article). This is a brand new game mode, inspired by the famous “Rogue Like” games where you will be able to control around ten characters from the universe. The Last of Us Part II.

No refund possible…

In “No Return” mode, you have to choose from ten characters to choose from. At the start of the adventure, only two will be accessible: Ellie and Abby. In the Ellie team, it will be possible to unlock Deanna, then Jesse, Tommy and Joel. In Team AB, you will be able to unlock Lev, then Yara, Mel and finally Manny. Once your character is selected, you will automatically be taken to your hideout which will act as a hub.

In this hidden location, it will be possible to improve your weapons, production plans, buy other weapons, skill points or resources or improve the rest of your weapons. It will also be possible to increase your characters skills or craft your projectiles and weapon modifications safely behind cover. It is through your hiding place that you also have access to your confrontation table.

It is this table that will allow you to launch into your range. In “No Return” mode, you must complete a series of five encounters to access the boss. So the objective is to survive each time and advance to the next encounter and defeat the boss at the end of your series. In total, you have four types of collisions.

The attack

In “Attack” mode, you must survive by eliminating three waves of enemies. You can go about it any way you want: stealth (or not), firearms, melee, bladed weapons… The objective is simply to survive and overcome your opponents. No time limit, don’t panic!

hunting

In “Hunt” mode, your only objective is to survive for the given time. Enemies come into the area and you have to wait for the countdown to reach zero to succeed in the encounter. You don’t have to fight, if you manage to hide well, you can end the encounter without being seen and without killing anyone. Of course, if you want to go for it, you can!

Protection

“Protection” mode requires a lot of organization. You find yourself in a place where you have to defend yourself by setting traps and avoiding hordes of enemies. The only objective? Hold on and kill every last one of them. If you have teammates with you, you also have to ensure their survival.

capture

Finally, the confrontation is the last mode capture. In this mode, your enemies guard a chest that contains many resources. Your only objective is to open and steal the contents of the chest in any way possible. You can go into snake mode there and kill everyone, or sneak up to steal the chest without looking.

Of course, at the beginning of your adventure, not all encounters are available. Like the characters, you have to unlock them. Initially, you can only access the “Attack” and “Hunting” modes. During your range, you can’t even choose encounter types. The range table is randomly generated and you sometimes have a choice between two different collisions, but you don’t have the possibility to choose the type of collision. As such it is not you who chooses whether or not a partner in conflict will follow you. Again, it’s random, as are the arrival of enemies in areas where you need to survive.

You will also be entitled to bonuses and penalties during certain matches. For example, some enemies will have health bonuses. Others, on the contrary, will be weak. For your part, some bonuses can grant you a special skill that allows you to burn your opponents when you hit them in melee. Other bonuses and penalties will affect visual rendering with filters or dense foggy weather that won’t make things easier for you or your enemies.

You can choose the difficulty (Very Easy, Easy, Normal, Hard, Very Hard, Realistic). This will give you a significant multiplier bonus. Although this game mode is a single-player only mode, you have a scoreboard that allows you to see your score and compare yourself to your friends and players around the world. During each encounter, you get a rating between S, A, B, C and D. Once the boss is defeated, you get a final rating. Ratings depend on how you play, whether you’re stealthy or not, how much damage you do, weapons you get, etc.

Finally, once your streak is over, you’ll be able to restart another one with another character and even create your own personal streak. So the objective will be to complete all the challenges for each character, but the “no return” mode challenges and the daily challenges that will change every day. Hours of play await you with Ellie, Joel, Abby, Manny, Mel, Dina, Jessie, Tommy, Lev and Yara!

Have a great day everyone at Naughty Dog Mag 🙂