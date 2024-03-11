Discover Cowboy Bebop Skins in Overwatch 2: Emotion Guaranteed!

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration brings 5 ​​new skins. Expect more crossovers in Overwatch 2 after Cowboy Bebop. Overwatch 2 Season 10 will feature a collaboration with Porsche. Scroll through Gamerant’s video of the day to keep up with the content The upcoming Overwatch 2 crossover event will see the popular hero shooter team up with the hit animated series Cowboy Bebop, and now all the skins from the collab have been revealed. Blizzard announced the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration last week, though it was first teased with the Season 9 reveal trailer. The collaboration takes effect on Tuesday, March 12, but it’s not the first time Overwatch 2 has collaborated with an animated series. . Previously, Overwatch 2 did a crossover with One-Punch Man, adding skins like the Doomfist Saitama skin, the Terrible Tornado skin for Kiriko, and the Genos skin for Genji. Blizzard has long teased that it has more anime collaborations in the works for Overwatch 2, and the next one will go live soon. Overwatch 2 Player Spots Hilarious Details on Bastion’s New Skin An observant Overwatch 2 player shares his discovery of a fun but easily missed detail in Bastion’s latest legendary skin. Once the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop crossover event goes live on March 12, fans of the heroic shooter will have the chance to add skins based on the popular animated series to their collection. There will be a total of five Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skins to collect: Cassidy as Spike Spiegel, Ashe as Faye Valentine, Sombra as Ed, Mauga as Jet Black, and finally, Wrecking Ball as In. The first four skins will be paid, although pricing information has not been released at the time of writing. Ein skins for Wrecking Ball will be free. Blizzard apparently likes to pursue an anime crossover for Overwatch 2, so it will be interesting to see what other anime franchises join the heroic shooter. An obvious choice would be Naruto, as Overwatch 2’s roster has many characters that would fit Naruto’s aesthetic perfectly. In addition to the anime crossover, fans can expect Overwatch 2 to cross paths with other brands as well. Overwatch 2 has successfully collaborated with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM in the past and recently announced a collaboration with Porsche. Overwatch 2 Porsche Crossover is set to go live in Season 10 and will include skins inspired by the luxury car brand. The full scope of the Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration has yet to be revealed, but fans know that a new D.Va skin will be part of it. Overwatch 2 Season 10 is expected to launch around April 9. Hero balance changes, new skins and more are expected with Season 10. Fans can check out the Cowboy Bebop crossover while they wait for more information on Overwatch 2’s future. Overwatch 2 Overwatch Franchise Released on October 4, 2022 Genre(s) : Shooter Platforms supporting Crossplay PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Always remember to credit the original source of the content.