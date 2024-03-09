Football – PSG

Disasters at PSG, Luis Enrique will change everything!

Published on March 9, 2024 at 9:00 pm



Since taking the helm of Qatari investment fund QSI in 2011, PSG have experienced numerous disappointments in the Champions League. Over time, the Parisian club has built a shaky reputation in the European Cup. Having qualified for the quarter-finals of this edition, Luis Enrique confirmed this Saturday that he wants to reverse the trend in Paris.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid… The teams surprised in the Champions League by beating PSG while the Parisians gained a significant advantage in the first leg. If the capital club reaches the door of the C1 final in 2020, Paris Major events have also earned a reputation as a decadent club…

PSG showed maturity against Real Sociedad

But with the arrival this summer of Luis Enrique as new coach, the trend could be reversed. This Tuesday, The PSG The win over the team managed to qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League Real Sociedad During the return match (1-2). Troubled winners in the first leg (2-0 on February 14), the Parisians showed calm and composure this Tuesday. Spain. is enough to indicate a real change in mentality in PSG ? In any case, this is what we want Luis Enrique.

“We must change this attitude towards negative pressure around the club”