direct. War in Ukraine: NATO to consider shooting down Russian missiles flying too close to its borders

Agriculture: Europe considers imposing sanctions on Kiev

Twenty-seven today is investigating a project to limit certain agricultural imports from Ukraine, which is considered insufficient by some states, including France, who want to extend these restrictions to wheat – a demand of agricultural organizations. The file will be discussed at the meeting of the ambassadors of the member countries. “There is no agreement” on the inclusion of wheat, Belgian Agriculture Minister David Clarinvale admitted on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting with his European counterparts.

“We have enough countries to ask for changes to the text,” French minister Marc Fesneau warned. This is the cause of agricultural anger: the EU has exempted Kiev from customs duties from 2022 to support the country in the face of Russian aggression. European farmers accuse the influx of Ukrainian products of lowering domestic prices and “unfair” competition, which fail to meet the same standards.

State negotiators and MEPs agreed on March 20 to renew customs exemptions for a year from June, but by limiting imports of poultry, eggs, sugar, corn and oats to volumes imported in 2022-2023, on top of which there would be tariffs. Reimposed.

The mechanism does not include soft wheat and barley, as demanded by MEPs and agricultural associations, but several states, including France and Poland, are leading the way. “We have instability in grain markets”, argues Marc Fesneau, due to “the Russian strategy of preventing Ukraine from going to its traditional markets” in Africa and the Middle East. Paris also defends the extension of the capping reference period to 2021, arguing that the volumes of 2022-2023 already correspond to large imports.