direct. War in Ukraine: “Every word I say is weighed, measured”… Emmanuel Macron walks back his comments on sending troops

“Shame, they don’t want to take Alexey to the morgue”

The team of Russian rival Alexei Navalny, who died in his Arctic prison on February 16, said on Thursday that funeral services are refusing to take his remains to the church where his funeral is planned for Friday in Moscow. “It’s really a shame. The hearse drivers now refuse to take Alexey from the morgue,” lamented Telegram Ivan Zhdanov, one of the closest associates. “First, we were not allowed to hire a funeral home to say goodbye to Alexey. And now, when the funeral service is scheduled to take place in a church, the funeral agents inform us that no one will take the body there,” his team said. Confirmed on social media.