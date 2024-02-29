direct. War in Ukraine: “Every word I say is weighed, measured”… Emmanuel Macron walks back his comments on sending troops
Emmanuel Macron suggests his comments on the possible deployment of Western troops are “heavy” and “measured”.
During the opening of the Olympic Village, this Thursday Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), returned to his comments made on Monday in which he mentioned that nothing is excluded about sending Western troops to the soil of Ukraine. “These are serious enough topics,” the head of state said confidently. “Every word I say on this matter has been weighed, considered and measured.” And at the same time to make it clear that he would not make any additional comments on the subject.
“Shame, they don’t want to take Alexey to the morgue”
The team of Russian rival Alexei Navalny, who died in his Arctic prison on February 16, said on Thursday that funeral services are refusing to take his remains to the church where his funeral is planned for Friday in Moscow. “It’s really a shame. The hearse drivers now refuse to take Alexey from the morgue,” lamented Telegram Ivan Zhdanov, one of the closest associates. “First, we were not allowed to hire a funeral home to say goodbye to Alexey. And now, when the funeral service is scheduled to take place in a church, the funeral agents inform us that no one will take the body there,” his team said. Confirmed on social media.
This is the church where the funeral service for Alexei Navalny should be held this Friday, March 1. Police cars are parked at the entrance this afternoon. Latest information to follow @LCI with @gilles_parrot pic.twitter.com/CCZNKuYJH6
— Jerome Garo (@Jerome Garo) February 28, 2024
What to remember from Vladimir Putin’s speech
Vladimir Putin vows Russian troops ‘will not return’ to Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Thursday that his troops on the frontline in Ukraine would achieve victory and not retreat after more than two years of military offensive. “Members of the armed forces will not retreat, will not fail, will not betray,” the Russian president promised at the conclusion of his annual address to the nation.
Vladimir Putin attacked American officials
Vladimir Putin lashed out at American officials in his address to the nation. He has accused them of “wanting to show that they run the world as before” and of engaging in “demagoguery” ahead of the US presidential election next November. For the Russian president, Russia is “ready to dialogue” with the United States on questions of “strategic stability”.
Vladimir Putin has made no mention of Alexei Navalny
Vladimir Putin’s speech comes on the eve of a funeral in Moscow for his main opponent, anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, who died in prison under unclear circumstances on February 16. Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on the death, which shocked Western powers.
Vladimir Putin assures that the fight against poverty is one of his priorities
Vladimir Putin also assured that the fight against poverty in Russia is one of his priorities, welcomed a reduction in “alcohol consumption” and promised more funding to renovate the country’s schools.
Vladimir Putin appreciates “traditional values
Vladimir Putin praised the “traditional values” officially defended by the Kremlin. “A family with many children should become the norm,” he said, adding that Russia has been facing serious demographic problems for several years, exacerbated by the attack in Ukraine and the exodus of millions of citizens.
Russia says it repelled a commando landing in the occupied south
The Russian military has repelled a landing of special forces commandos from Kiev in occupied southern Ukraine, claiming “up to 25 soldiers” were killed and others captured, information partially confirmed by Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its troops “destroyed a Ukrainian sabotage group from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center that attempted to board a speedboat” near the Tendrivska Isthmus, located along the occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson region.
Vladimir Putin judges that Western threats pose a “real risk” of nuclear conflict
Vladimir Putin estimated this Thursday that Western threats posed a “real” risk of nuclear conflict, also saying that Russia has weapons “capable” of reaching these countries’ territories.
Vladimir Putin warns West: “We also have weapons capable of hitting targets on your territory”
Western countries “must understand that we also have weapons capable of hitting targets on your territory,” Vladimir Putin warned during a speech to the nation. “Whatever they are inventing now, what they are scaring the world with, all this is the real threat of conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, which means the destruction of civilization,” he said. – he adds.
Vladimir Putin says Russian military is advancing “confidently” on many fronts
Vladimir Putin has welcomed the progress of his troops in Ukraine, who have achieved several successes against Kiev forces in recent weeks on the defensive and out of ammunition. “The military capabilities of the (Russian) armed forces have been multiplied. They are moving confidently in many directions,” declared Morchani, the Russian president, during a speech to the nation addressing the country’s political elite.
Two weeks before the presidential election, Vladimir Putin will address the nation
Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a speech this morning, which will be broadcast on television and in twenty cinemas, from the Palace of Congress, located near Red Square in Moscow. In his speeches to the nation, Vladimir Putin usually takes stock of the past year and sets out new strategic directions, in front of his country’s political and military elite. The speech comes against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and two weeks before presidential elections in Russia.
76% of French people oppose sending troops to Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to consider sending Western troops to Ukraine in response to Russian aggression has sparked disapproval from a majority of French people. According to the CSA survey for CNews , Europe 1 And JDD , 76% of the French population opposes the idea. 23% of French people support this idea. 1% of French people say they are undecided.
Von der Leyen proposes using profits from frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine
The president of the European Commission proposed using frozen profits from Russian assets this Wednesday Money for military equipment For Ukraine. “It’s time for Ukraine to start discussing using windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to jointly buy military equipment,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Ukraine against any “destructive external intervention” in Transnistria
Ukrainian diplomacy this Wednesday evening warned against any “destructive external intervention” in Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist region of Moldova that it has just requested. “Protection” of Moscow. . In a statement, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “No peaceful resolution Economic, social and humanitarian issues between (Moldova) and (Transnistria), without any destructive external intervention, says “closely following recent developments”.
Putin addresses the Russian nation
It is the annual high month of the Russian president. Vladimir Putin is due to deliver his speech to the nation this Thursday at 10am, during which he defines Russia’s priorities , two weeks before an uncontested presidential election. Vladimir Putin declared that his speech would “make it possible to set goals For the next six years At least”: the duration of the mandate of the head of state in Russia.
Welcome to our live
Follow live news of the war in Ukraine all day this Thursday, February 29, 2024.