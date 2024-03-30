direct. Stade Toulouse-Pau: Embarrassing, Toulouse have a slight lead at the break! Follow Top 14 Match Live

Final stage mode activated for Stade Toulouse. After two consecutive defeats in the league (the first this season), the “Red and Black” club wants to approach Pau’s reception in the best possible way, a week before the start of the final stage of the European Cup. For this, Ugo Mola can count on his armada.

40′ will take pow points A new penalty whistle blew for the visitors. Daubagna gives Palois three more points.

39′ Toulouse penalty A Toulouse player kept the ball on the ground and was awarded a penalty by the referee. Pau will be able to move in for the last attack at the end of the first act.

36′ test of the Pelois section Quick play from Béarnais that launches a rocket to Attissogbe, who goes to score in the corner. Pau has not said his last word. Daubag changes.

33′ Ball lost by Flament The French international loses control of the ball which is snapped away from him. On the restart, Atsogbe got a nice 50-22.

Pai has been waiting for almost 7 years The last victory of the Section Palois in Toulouse was on January 28, 2017 during the 17th day of the Top 14. At that time, Paloise won 20 to 10.

22′ Test at Toulouse Stadium It is now Jack Willis who is decisive. Orbits a few meters from the line, the Englishman clears and comes out strong to score Toulouse’s third try of the match. Malia transforms.

20′ DuPont’s work This evening’s opener plays a kick towards the opposition goal… Atisogbe recovers it, but the return from the Toulouse captain is met. Scrum at five meters for Toulouse.

17′ Test at Toulouse Stadium Toulouse continues! The ball carried by the “Red and Black” is played to perfection, allowing Hooker to scan the play and flatten behind the line. Malia does not change.

12′ Test at Toulouse Stadium A winning return for Santiago Chocobares! A succession of passes from the “red and black” that found Tauzin on the right, whose delivery was well measured for the Argentine and center allowed Toulouse to get back into the match. Malia transforms.

9′ Tauzin stops near the line Alert on his wing, he is caught and approached by his opponents. The benefit is over.

6′ Cross and Willis say no Toulouse’s third line stands to prevent Paloise from advancing.

3′ test of the Pelois section This touch led to a series of passes from the visitors a bit early. It’s Emilian Gallaton who jumps down the poles to start the match. Daubag changes.

2′ pow gains land The penalty whistle blew in favor of Pelois. They find touch and move on.

1 ‘Here we go Kick-off between Stade Toulouse and Section Pelois. It is the visitor who initiates the meeting.

9:05 pm Players are in the tunnel Approaching the pitch of the Ernst-Vollon Stadium.

At 9:00 PM. Ramos, the big absentee Stadium manager Thomas Ramos is suffering from a hip problem and within the staff, we do not like to anticipate his absence period. Learn more.

8:55 pm The Quiet Power of Joel Merkler Toulouse’s right column took advantage of the doubles to gain playing time and thus progress. To the point of revealing very interesting qualities for his team today. “Content is my favorite gesture”… he believes.

8:50 pm Another Toulouse crack in Ernest-Vollon Touted as a future No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, Alexandre Sir of Toulouse plays with the Perth Wildcats in Australia, while waiting to join the American League.

8:45 pm Santiago Chocobares expressed confidence Delayed by a hamstring injury after a concussion in Ulster in mid-January, the Argentine international center will return to the “red and black” group against the division on Saturday, March 30. “It was tough on a mental level…” After returning from injury, Santiago Chocobarres would finally turn the lights back on in the top 14.

8:40 pm DuPont The Ambassador Screwdriver in hand, safety shoes… this star athlete became the sporting ambassador of an American tool brand. Find out here.

8:30 pm Watch out for the match referee This Saturday evening, at 9:05 pm, the “Red and Black” host the Pelois Division on behalf of the 20th day of the Top 14. The meeting would be arranged by a certain Benoît Rousselet, who created a certain controversy at Ernest- At the age of two before Wallon. Read here.

8:25 pm Toss! Antoine Dupont returns to his role as captain this Saturday evening.

8:20 pm Romain NtaBACK The French international’s comeback is taking shape. 7 months and 18 days after a serious knee injury, Romain Ntamac is back. “You’ll be playing the 3rd wing line soon!”, “It’s thickened”, Toulouse residents cheered before the reception in Pau.

8:15 pm Return of the DuPont/Entamac duo One will start from the position of the other. This Saturday evening, Antoine Dupont is installed as fly-half and links up with Paul Grau. Romain Ntamac, who is celebrating his first group with Toulouse this season, will start on the side. See you in the second part, sure.

8:10 pm Stade Toulouse in Lavelanet After Pamiers and Saint-Girons, Stade Toulousein chose Lavelanet for its last outsourced training of the year. With all their stars, the Reds and Blacks played the game magnificently. Thousands of children from Ariage Rugby School left with stars in their eyes. Descriptive.

8:05 pm Reminder of formations (Re)find training structures:

8 pm Good evening everyone! Welcome to this live to follow live commentary on poster day 20 of the Top 14 between Stade Toulouse and Pau. Kick-off at 9:05pm at Ernst-Wallon Stadium.

