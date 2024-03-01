direct. Monaco-PSG: Mbappé holder and captain
Monaco could finish second in the championship
If for Paris, the gap in the rankings has already been made, for ASM, the evening meeting is decisive. In the event of victory, the Monegasques will temporarily move into second place in Ligue 1 and put pressure on Brest, Nice, Lille and Lens who play at the weekend.
Mbappé performs well against Monaco
Against his former club, the Parisian is often successful. He scored 11 goals in 13 matches in all competitions against AS Monaco. It was only against Dijon and Lyon that he did better (12). Mbappé also provided 4 crucial passes and won 3 penalties against ASM.
Salisu absent at the last minute
The Monegasque defender, a usual starter in the Axis, is absent from the match sheet, although he was named in the group yesterday. He has been replaced by Kehrer, who will therefore start.
A very aggressive line-up for Monaco
With Zakaria absent from the suspended midfield, Adi Hutter will have to improvise. It will probably be Golovin with Fofana, then with four attacking players. Just like last week against Lens, we look to forward Majeki and Ben Yedder-Balogun in goal.
Formation of Monaco: Majeki – Singo, Maripan, Kehrer, Ouattara – Fofana, Golovin, Minamino, Aklioche – Ben Yedder, Balogun.
Mbappé holder, Mukiele arranged in defense
At his old home ground in Monaco, Kylian Mbappé is the starter. Marquinhos is the captain even in the absence of the package. Ramos and Asensio are the starters, this was not the case in the last match against Rennes.
Composition of PSG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Mukile, Beraldo, Hernandez – Ugarte, Vitinha, Soler – Asensio, Ramos, Mbappé.
Mbappé arrived at Louis-II
Kylian Mbappé arrived at a stadium he knows very well, glasses on his nose
If he had to buy a PSG player, Marco Asensio would choose Hakimi
Marco Asensio, PSG striker, in an interview with an American sports media, would buy Achraf Hakimi as a PSG player if he liked.
Danilo is hit in the thigh
Danilo stopped training yesterday following a thigh muscle injury. Additional exams are scheduled today.
The PSG group has just dropped, without Marquinhos as expected
Danilo Pereira is not there either. On the other hand, we note the presence of young central defender Joanne Gadou (17 years), whom PSG is trying to secure.
Luis Enrique is not giving up on Mbappé
Since Kylian Mbappé announced his departure to his president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the end of the season, Luis Enrique has not given up on his attacker. Last Sunday, he had to be replaced on the hour mark against Rennes. “Sooner or later, this will happen and we will have to get used to playing without Kylian,” the Spanish coach said. “When I think it’s worth playing for him, he’ll play, when it’s not, he won’t play, like all coaches do with their players.”
On Thursday, he gave another level at a press conference. “What I can say is that if everything goes well, I think, I hope and I’m sure we’ll have an even better team next season than this season.”
Mbappé holder and captain?
A substitute at the start of the match in Nantes (0-2) on February 17, then replaced against Rennes (1-1), Kylian Mbappe should start facing his former club. As in the first leg, the striker should also wear the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Marquinhos.
Hello everyone
Welcome to our live coverage of the clash between Monaco and PSG, kicking off matchday 24 of Ligue 1 on Friday (9 pm). Paris have a comfortable draw against Rennes (1-1) last Sunday and lead the championship. Eleven points ahead of Brest, second. The trip to the Principality is the last match before they take on Real Sociedad in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg in San Sebastian (Spain).
AS Monaco, for its part, remains on a very important success in Lens (3-2), a rival in the competition of Europe. ASM is third, two points behind Brest, second behind Paris and 13th.