direct. Monaco-PSG: Mbappé holder and captain

Luis Enrique is not giving up on Mbappé

Since Kylian Mbappé announced his departure to his president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the end of the season, Luis Enrique has not given up on his attacker. Last Sunday, he had to be replaced on the hour mark against Rennes. “Sooner or later, this will happen and we will have to get used to playing without Kylian,” the Spanish coach said. “When I think it’s worth playing for him, he’ll play, when it’s not, he won’t play, like all coaches do with their players.”

On Thursday, he gave another level at a press conference. “What I can say is that if everything goes well, I think, I hope and I’m sure we’ll have an even better team next season than this season.”