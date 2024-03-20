Direct from markets: Caring, Atos, Beneteau, Virback, Worldline, Valneva, Nvidia, Lonza… – 03/20/2024

Every morning, the Zonebourse team identifies and summarizes significant information related to listed companies around the world, to capture key news at the start of the trading day. The content includes one part on France and another on key international markets, particularly American companies, and key European markets (UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain) and Asia-Pacific.

in France

Results of the company (comments are given directly and do not prejudge the evolution of the securities)

Bénéteau raises its dividend to EUR 0.73 and aims for an operating margin of 7 to 10% this year.

Haulotte improves its performance but remains slightly loss-making in 2023 due to extraordinary costs.

Valneva raises its 2024 sales forecast and expects to reduce its cash burn.

Virbac aims for 4 to 6% growth and increased profitability this year.

Important (and not so important) announcements

Kering warns that the first quarter of 2024 will be bad, especially in Gucci (-20%).

Crédit Agricole and Worldline have formed their joint venture, which has yet to be named, dedicated to business services in France.

TotalEnergies is preparing to reopen its Texas refinery after a series of problems.

California and Stellantis reach agreement on vehicle emissions. Stellantis also owns a stake in Steerlight, a start-up specializing in optical radar.

Bureau Veritas unveils its roadmap for 2028 and shares buybacks.

Nexons won its first call for tenders as part of the 2 GW framework contract concluded with TenneT.

Atos’ strategic activities will be protected by the French state, Bercy says.



GTT signed a contract to design tanks for three ships.

Gatlink welcomes the enforcement of French legislation against social dumping on cross-Channel maritime transport.

Pluxee strengthens its management team.

Fnac Darti has issued €550 million in 2029 bonds at 6% to refinance its 2024 and 2026 maturities.

Eutelsat and Intelsat sign major partnership for OneWeb constellation in low Earth orbit.

Riber finds a compact 21 research system in the United States.

GenSight confirms continued efficacy and safety of bilateral LUMEVOQ injection four years after a single administration.

MaaT Pharma to present new preclinical data at AACR

Nicox announced the publication of the results of the Mont Blanc phase III study on NCX 470 in glaucoma in the American Journal of Ophthalmology.

BD Multimedia issues EUR 900,000 of OCABSA with a strike price of EUR 3.

Key releases of the day: Vetoquinol, Prodways, NRJ Group, Realities, Obey, Clasquin, Guerbet, Bastide, Amplitude…

In the big world

Important (and not so important) announcements

Super Micro Computer may have had difficulty placing shares as part of its capital increase after its share price fell yesterday.

Samsung Electronics is coming to Seoul after Nvidia dubbed its memory chips.

According to Bloomberg, Boeing is considering the sale of at least two of its smaller defense businesses.

Vale and Samarco face a $3.8 billion lawsuit in the Netherlands over the Mariana Dam collapse in Brazil.

Rio Tinto has invested $350 million in a lithium project in Argentina.

Apple boss Tim Cook is visiting China, the country where the group is currently suffering.

French Competition Authority imposes €250 million fine on Google.

According to Bloomberg, Sycamore Partners is reportedly eyeing Gildan Activewear.

Johnson Matthey has sold its medical device parts business for $700 million.

Massey has agreed to open its books to a consortium of investors bringing together Archhouse Management and Brigade Capital.

Nasdaq shares fell 3% yesterday after a share sale by its shareholder Bourse Dubai, which dropped from 15.5 to 10.8% of the capital.

Lonza buys organic products site in United States from Roche for $1.2 billion.

ABB and Green Hydrogen International are partnering to build a green hydrogen site in the United States.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will split its shares 50-for-1.

Tesla will raise the price of its China-made Model Y starting April 1.

Nyxoah announces that a US study of the Genio System for the treatment of sleep apnea met its primary endpoints.

The Douglas IPO will take place in Frankfurt at EUR 26 per share.

Key releases of the day: Tencent Holdings, PDD Holdings, Micron, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Prudential, BioNtech… Full agenda here.