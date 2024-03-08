Diet: This popular fruit that turns into a sworn enemy in the evening

Fruits are the pillars of a balanced diet with an abundance of vitamins and minerals. However, when the sleep become whimsical, it’s time to take a closer look at our nighttime habits. Imagine that the culprit of your restless night is a fruit that is considered a sleep companion. Interestingly, this shift invites us to rethink ourselves Evening meal selection.

This delicious fruit, with its charming appearance and sweet taste, holds a special place in our hearts and in our kitchens. However, behind its attractive facade lies a little-known secret: it has tiny seeds on its surface that can disrupt our digestive system. Bloating and stomach discomfort are not ideal companions for a restful night.

Who is this friend who cheats after dark?

It’s just strawberries. Fortunately it does not lose all its value and remains a treasure trove of nutrition when eaten at the right time. From its qualities excitement No immune system For the promotion of Weight loss, make it a wise choice for other times of the day. The key is to enjoy its benefits without compromising our night’s rest.

So what is the fruit? Sleep Champion ? Kiwi Turns out to be a true nocturnal companion. Its richness in antioxidants and serotonin promotes the production of melatonin, thus making it easier to fall asleep and improving the quality of sleep. Incorporating kiwi into your evening routine can transform your night.

What to eat to sleep well?

a Adapted diet Essential to promote restful sleep. avoid The Exciting And choosing a light dinner helps prepare the body for rest. Foods that promote easy digestion, eg Pasta Or Rice, can make all the difference. For those in the know night hungerA small, sweet but healthy snack, viz dried fruitCan help you drown in the arms of Morpheus.