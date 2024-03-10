Diet: These essential foods to avoid weight gain during menopause

The transition to menopause can be complicated, as well Hormonal changes which affects metabolism. there gain weightFocused around the abdominal region, can lead to undesirable health consequences, which require a thoughtful approach to diet.

Changing eating habits

Eating habits that emphasize balanced choices that support metabolism and slow weight gain should be developed. a Reduce meat consumption, especially red meat is recommended. However, turning to it is recommended Plant-based alternativesEspecially soyTo maintain a nutrient-rich diet.

Emerges as soy Slimming companion Valuable during menopause. Besides being an excellent source of estrogen, it presents a Low fat and caloriesAround 338 kcal per 100g, providing a light but nutritious option.

Significant nutritional potential

Soy’s nutritional potential doesn’t stop there. With the lipid composition not exceeding 5%, it Equivalent to lean meat While offering a Low in saturated fatty acids (0.8%) and a Rich in fiber (20 grams per 100 grams). This variety comes in different forms such as tofu, milk, yogurt or flour.

Inclusion of soy in the diet increases during menopause Line maintenance. It contributes to a balanced diet, providing essential nutrients to maintain well-being Physical

Adapt your diet

Adapting your diet during menopause is essential for weight gain. Soy has been positioned as a smart choice, offering not only slimming benefits but also a variety of culinary options. A balanced diet During this phase of life.