Didier Deschamps list with the returning Moussa Diaby

After four months apart, the Blues will finally reunite for the first time in 2024. During this gathering in March, the France team will have their work cut out for them with two friendly meetings that will take place. In the provinces. The first match will take place on March 23 at 9pm at the Grupma Stadium in Dessins. Didier Deschamps’ men will face Germany there. A great test just a few months before Euro 2024, which will take place on the other side of the Rhine. Three days later, KM7 will play against teammates Chile (March 26 at 9pm) at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

A stadium that is much appreciated by the Tricolors who have often praised the atmosphere in the stands. DD decided to call 23 players for these two matches. He unveiled his coveted list this Thursday at 2pm at the headquarters of the French Football Federation. A highly anticipated list as several players were sidelined before the French coach’s announcement, such as Bobcar Kamara, Presnel Kimpembe and Kingsley Coman, who are long-term injured. Same thing for Nabil Fekir, Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku.

Suspended for 4 years, Paul Pogba cannot be selected. Despite this terrible carnage, Deschamps has put together a list that looks pretty good. Unsurprisingly, executives Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, whom Thierry Henry wants to recover for the Olympics, are there. The same goes for Jonathan Kloss, who had some problems at Olympique de Marseille, or Randall Kolo Muani, who is having some trouble at Paris Saint-Germain.

Absent during the last rally, Benjamin Pavard (Inter) returns while Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) is missing. Adrien Rabiot, impressed by Juventus, has been a very present in midfield, while he has been uncertain. In attack, Bradley Barcola (PSG) was strongly cited to compensate for Koeman’s absence. But DD decided to call up another player and that is the returning Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa), who returns to the France group. The Blues coach has made a decision!

French squad list:

Parents: Alphonse Arrola (West Ham), Mike Magnan (AC Milan), Bryce Samba (RC Lens)

Rescuers: Jonathan Klose (OM), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kaunde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Environment: Eduardo Kamavinga (Real Madrid), Youssef Fofana (AS Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelian Choumeni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Attackers: Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico de Madrid), Randall Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)