Did Kanye West turn this architect into a “tasteless naked trophy”? Her father wants to confront her

Bianca Sensori’s father wants to talk to his daughter’s husband, Kanye West, because he fears the rapper will take his daughter away from his family and turn her into a “vulgar commodity,” sources said.

Yeezy designer Bianca Sensori, 29, was photographed without underwear while out for dinner with the controversial 46-year-old musician last Tuesday in Paris, France.

Relatives told the Daily Mail that Bianca’s family were “hurt” to see her being passed around like a “trophy” and asked how Kanye would feel in the future if a man treated his girls, North and Chicago, the same way.







Photo taken from Instagram

“Bianca’s dad, Leo, wants to talk to Kanye and ask him what’s going through his mind when he’s walking Bianca around like a naked, vulgar trophy pony,” said a source close to Yeezy’s architect, whose father is a notorious Gang’s brother. the killer

She wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North or Chicago were seen half-naked in public in outfits encouraged by their husbands, the same source said.

According to the father, Kanye would never treat his daughters this way; So it makes no sense for him to give this encouragement to his wife.

“No man should ever encourage a woman to go out in public and present herself that way. It is not love. It’s control,” the source told DailyMail.







Photo taken from Instagram

Kanye, who married Bianca in a private ceremony in December 2022, was also accused of ‘ostracizing’ her from her family in Australia.

Kanye may be worried about wanting to meet his father-in-law, as the latter has a troubled past to say the least.







Photo taken from Instagram

Leo spent time in prison after being convicted of possession of heroin in 1982, for which he spent five years behind bars.

Leo was also convicted of possessing a pistol and full ammunition.

In addition, Leo Aris is the brother of Sensori, a notorious gangland killer nicknamed “Melbourne’s Al Capone”, who was sentenced to death for the murder, but whose sentence was later commuted to life in prison.