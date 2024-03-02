Details from principal after shocking video goes viral near Leperous High School

What exactly happened near Leperous High School in Noumea on February 27? To put an end to the controversy, Chief Gilles UKIVE provides some answers, also communicating on social networks.

The video spread like wildfire on the internet. We see a woman on the ground, molested by several youths for less than a minute. Insults fly and on two occasions, a young girl kicks the victim in the face.

There is little doubt as to where this scene took place. We recognize rue Georges-Baudeaux, which runs alongside the Laparous High School in Noumea. However, the context of this violence is more difficult to understand.

As for the protagonist, numerous versions have been circulating since the beginning of the week. The victim will be a high school teacher for some, a parent of a student for others.

It’s enough to prompt the principal of Laparous High School to officially communicate to put an end to the rumors. Gilles Ukeiwe on ProNote Software, for parents and students as well as on Facebook and Instagram, ensures that this person “No connection with education and even less with lycee laparouse”.

However, Acharya confirms that this “violent brawl” took place “With two young women from the establishment, for reasons we don’t know”, it suggests. Facts that happened on Tuesday 27 February during the lunch break. “The woman in question allegedly assaulted a young woman. And one of her companions came to her defense,” has However Gilles Ukevan clarified the NC La 1ère.

According to the principal, an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances of the violence. The victim will inform the police.