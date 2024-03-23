Deschamps makes a strong statement

French team coach Karim Benzema could not avoid the question.

” The Olympics? why not ? It can be great” This short message from Karim Benzema is sent as part of the show team This week, du soir on La Chaine l’Equipe had the effect of a small bomb. More than a year after announcing his international retirement, the former Lyonnais has raised the prospect of donning the blue jersey again.

The prospect of being under the tutelage of Thierry Henry, with whom he worked early in his career, attracted Karim Benzema. With Didier Deschamps, on the other hand, relations were colder after the striker’s hasty departure at the start of the World Cup adventure in Qatar following an injury.

Deschamps speaks on Benzema

The France A team coach prefers to keep things quiet in his side. And return the ball to Thierry Henry. Asked at a press conference about the possibility of seeing “KB9” take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics, Didier Deschamps, in his own way, kicked.

” I learned like you. I am not the decision maker. It is the theory that decides, ask it. I don’t mind showing you. Obviously, Karim applied. The rest is theory that will give you the answers” concluded Deschamps.