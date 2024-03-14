Deschamps is ironic when he sees Mbappé on the bench

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Called up for March’s meeting with the France squad, Kylian Mbappé should logically secure an undisputed starting spot with the Blues, which is no longer necessarily the case with Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, since he announced to its president Nasser El-Khelafi that he would leave the club at the end of the season, he has been benched several times by his coach Luis Enrique. Present at a press conference today, Didier Deschamps was logically questioned on this topic in front of the media.

“Rhythm for Kylian, no problem”

“Brilliant, glorious (sarcastically). Given the matches he has played… the element of freshness in the main competition is something essential. For him to have playing time, yes, but playing every three days… it will be tiring, that The less, the better. Pace for Kylian, it doesn’t matter. It’s his coach’s choices. When he was in Spain he didn’t like people prying into his affairs so I’m not going to do that but if he plays Kolo Muani more If time allows…”, he said before referring to his exchange with his captain: “Kylin has always occupied a lot of space. I wasn’t worried about the fact that he would decide (his departure) there or later, it was his and his. It depends on the parents. It leads to consequences for him too, but I had the case of players who had to sign contracts during competitions and I had to open the door. Exchange with Kylian and all the players. I understand his situation. drawn to talk about, about what is happening or may happen.”