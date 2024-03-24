Deschamps’ excuse for the failed Zaire-Emery match

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Last night, Didier Deschamps had no trouble recognizing in a press conference that his French team had missed a point against Germany (0-2). At the same time, it was difficult to say anything else, but the Blues coach tried hard to try to turn to something positive. “If it takes a slap so it goes well afterwards… I’m not worried. I said before the match that it’s always good to face difficulties. We had many, many… it should be useful for us, ” Deschamps told the press.

Zaire-Emery accompanies him badly

Didier Deschamps is also forced to come to the aid of Warren Zaire-Emery. The PSG midfielder, making his second choice start for the French side, suffered greatly in the face of the German midfielder’s quality. But the Blues coach is apparently playing his part in saving the young Parisian, highlighting the fact that WZDE was not helped around him, while using the overall fatigue argument. “Warren is a young player, he didn’t have the best game with us. It depends on him and the players around him. Fatigue conditions are still significant. It can hurt the collective performance,” the Blues coach said.