Departing at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel spends part of the match on a suitcase

Thomas Tuchel is already ready to go. Departing at the end of the season, the Bayern Munich coach spent part of Saturday’s match against Leipzig in a suitcase.

After a negative series and a German championship title that was too far for Bayern, the leaders of the Bavarian club and Thomas Tuchel decided to reduce the Munich technician’s contract by one year by “mutual agreement”, with the expected end of June. 30, 2024.

Items are “already loaded”.

For the match against RB Leipzig at Munich’s Allianz Arena, Thomas Tuchel often sat on a metal suitcase, apparently placed in his coaching zone. Suitcase for departure? “Yes, thought so. I have specially brought from home. It’s an aluminum suitcase, inside are my things, they’re all already packed,” Thomas Tuchel said with some irony at the press conference. Before long, the match ended with a 2-1 home win for Bayern.

Bayern are eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen (61 to 53) eleven days into the season. In the Champions League, they lost 1-0 to Lazio in Rome and hope to see the quarter-finals will have to reverse the trend at home on March 5.