Dental Hygiene: If you have any of these symptoms, go to the dentist!

For many people, an annual visit to the dentist is dreaded, but mandatory. If, however, one of these symptoms appears in the meantime, you should not wait until the next visit to seek advice.

Certainly, the annual visit to the dentist is not the most pleasant thing, but it is important for oral hygiene, especially because it allows us, occasionally, to find one or another problem. If caught in time, the latter has a good chance of resolving without seriousness.

It is precisely for this reason that abnormal oral symptoms should not be ignored and waited until the next annual visit. Hanna Selzner, a dentist in Switzerland, gives some examples.

Bleeding while brushing

Bleeding gums can occur when you brush your teeth too vigorously. If, on the other hand, the toothpaste you spit out is systematically red, you should act. “In most cases, it is inflammation of the gums. In this case, a visit to the dentist is necessary,” says Hanna Selzner.

Inflammation occurs due to the fact that the deposits on the neck of the tooth are not removed properly for a long time. For example dental floss is not used regularly. “This is where inflammation-causing bacteria accumulate,” explains the dentist.

Pain in the mouth

It’s a safe bet that you won’t be able to tolerate this feeling for long, because the constant pain in your mouth is very unpleasant. “This type of pain comes either from the tooth itself or from the periodontium, the bed of the tooth,” explains the health professional.

The first type of pain is often associated with decay. As Hannah Selzner explains, “Deep decay can lead to inflammation of the tooth nerve. These pains do not go away on their own. The periodontium or gums may also become inflamed and require dental treatment.

Sensitive teeth

Biting into ice cream is unthinkable for you and you can only enjoy a hot drink when it’s hot? According to experts, this could be a sign of inflammation in the dental nerve. Unless it is due to receding gums.

“In this case, the neck of the tooth is exposed. “It’s very sensitive to heat and cold,” she says. In both cases, you must inform your dentist.

Swelling in the mouth

Swelling or blisters in the mouth for no apparent reason should prompt you to visit the dentist immediately. According to Hannah Selzner, “A small swelling can turn very quickly, sometimes overnight, into a large blister, a full-blown emergency.”

Depending on the severity, you may also need to go to the hospital. So it is better to avoid reaching that point.