Dengue: Pan American Health Organization warns in 11 countries and territories, including Antilles-Guyana

“Maintain and strengthen surveillance, early diagnosis and rapid treatment of dengue cases” is a message from PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) addressed to 11 countries and territories. Martinique, Guadeloupe and Guyana are affected by this warning to deal with dengue fever, whose number of cases is increasing.

A few days ago, on February 16, 2024, the Pan American Health Organization issued a new warning to encourage several countries and territories in the Americas. “Intensify Efforts and Actions to Combat the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito”The main vector of dengue transmission.

From the first week of the year, PAHO observed “Significant increase in number of cases” Reported in several countries of the region.

The Americas have seen the most cases of dengue since records began in 2023, with a total of 4,565,911 cases and 2,340 deaths. This high transmission continued with 673,267 cases in 2024 (editor’s note: prior to publication of the alert). This figure represents an increase of 157% compared to the same period last year and 225% compared to the five-year average. PAHO (Pan American Health Organization)

Eleven countries and territories have reported an increase in dengue fever cases on their soil, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, as well as French Guiana, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

That is why PAHO strongly recommends that these regions “Maintain and strengthen surveillance, early diagnosis and rapid treatment of dengue cases”.

It (PAHO) also calls for the organization of health care networks to facilitate access and adequate care for patients, with the aim of preventing complications and deaths. Pan American Health Organization

Along with media awareness campaigns, it depends on the population to prevent the spread of mosquitoes, destroy mosquito breeding sites and remove stagnant water in and around homes. Addis aegypti.