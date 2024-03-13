Deletion of Green Card: How to know whether you are on file for insured vehicles or not

Fly, fly, fly butterfly. After almost 40 years of good and loyal service, the green card will disappear from the windshields of French vehicles from April 1st. This sticker or accompanying certificate will no longer be required to prove to the police that your car is insured – which remains mandatory, at least in civil liability matters.

From now on, during routine checks, police officers and races will question the File of Insured Vehicles (FVA) created by France insurance companies in 2016 and provided by the companies since then. But how can you be sure your vehicle is in this file? As mentioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a press release published this Wednesday, motorists can find out today by directly querying the database.

Website and telephone server

Specifically, you just have to go to the www.fva-assurance.fr website and enter the registration number and the registration certificate number. For those who do not have an internet connection, it is also possible to call the voice server at 01.83.64.32.22.

If this possibility exists, there is no need to rush because, the France Insurers and Insurance Risk Information Management Association (Agira), which manages the file, told us, the reliability of the FVA reached 99.3% in January 2024. “If the vehicle is well insured and does not appear on the site or voice server, contact your insurer or intermediary (general agent, broker) to regularize the situation”, France insurance companies tell us everything.

Please note that for all new contracts (New vehicles insured for the first time or subject to change of insurance), companies or their intermediaries have a maximum period of 72 hours to register your vehicle with FVA after the commencement of coverage. In the event of a roadside inspection within this period, you can present an “Insured Vehicle Memo” to the police which serves as an assumption of insurance during 15 days after the effective date of the contract.

The abolition of the green card and the control of insurance liability by the FVA should make it possible to combat uninsurance in particular. About 800,000 drivers are traveling on our roads without coverage, according to the Victim Guarantee Fund.