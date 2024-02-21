Death Valley’s incredible temporary lake, an unexpected phenomenon in the driest place in the United States

Unusual weather events bring life to one of the driest places, with a large temporary lake that amazes visitors.(deathvalleynps)

He Death Valley National Park (Death ValleyIt has attracted public attention since its creation in California Temporary pond In it Badwater Basin, a basin that is typically a salt desert and is located 86 meters below sea level. This unusual phenomenon has attracted tourists, kayakers and nature lovers, who have not hesitated to explore the unexpected waters of one of the driest places in the United States.

The formation of this lake is due to this Record rains and floods which have collided in the east California Since August, the region, which is known for its lack of rainfall, about 9.6 kilometers long and 4.8 kilometers wide, turned into a water mirage with a depth of about 30 centimeters in mid-February.

“Most of us thought the lake would be gone by October,” he said CBS News Abbey WinesA park ranger was surprised to see it still going after almost six months.

Those responsible for the park attribute the remains to this meteorological phenomenon Hurricane Hillary On August 20, 2023, a weather event known as an atmospheric river occurred in early February, which refilled the lake. In the last six months, the valley has received 124.46 millimeters of rain, more than double the annual average of 50.8 millimeters, according to park officials.

In addition to unusual tourist interest, the temporary lake provides beautiful reflections on the surrounding peaks, captured in images that show the transformation of the arid landscape. Death Valley. “We hope that the shallow lake will create a beautiful reflection till April,” suggested the park administration.

A temporary oasis in the middle of the desert, reflecting on climate change (@deathvalleynps)

He Death Valley Known for its extreme weather conditions, the world’s highest official temperature recorded on July 10, 1913, was 56.7 degrees Celsius. However, the park experienced temperatures above 52 degrees Celsius last summer. HillaryCurrently visitors can expect more moderate temperatures.

This phenomenon highlights the vulnerability of arid regions to extreme events Change in atmosphere. basin bad water It is endorheic, meaning it does not flow into the ocean, and water evaporates faster than it normally flows into the basin. Current conditions challenge this pattern, allowing water to continue to fill the basin faster than it can evaporate.

Satellite images of P.O.T documented the formation and evolution of the lake, which contrasted with the desert basin before the flood in July, with major storms in August and then its very wet conditions in February.

This unique phenomenon has attracted attention not only for its beauty and rarity, but also as a reminder of the unpredictability of natural phenomena and their ability to radically transform landscapes. Meanwhile, the Death Valley Waters continue to welcome visitors attracted by the prospect of sailing where, under normal circumstances, they would have walked on a dry bed of salt.