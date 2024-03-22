Day 678 of pedantics! Hints and Solutions: Which Word for Today?

State the sections

every afternoonThe Pédantix site invites you to explore the “Wikipedia page”. Thousands of articles This online encyclopedia, thus offers a wide range of possible searches.

If Idea to find the mystery page of the day It seems difficult for you or if you lack motivation, you will find the following clues and the answer to the riddle proposed by Pedantics for March 21, 2024.

Before revealing the solution, let us guide you with a few hints that will let you guess for yourself:

It is cultivated but not intended for ornament. It thrives under the sun, often in warm climates, but it is not a cactus. Its stem has an unexpected sweetness, although it is not a flower. Transformed, it becomes clear or amber crystals, but it does not come from the mineral state. Cut to its precious liquid, it is neither water nor wine. Essential in the production of sweet drinks and confectionery, its extraction marks the beginning of sugar production. A tropical plant whose sap is absorbed for sugar, this is the main source of sweetness in many warm regions of the world.

Today’s remedy

Solution for March 21, 2024: Sugarcane

Riddle of the day

What exactly is Pedantix?

The pedantics game involves identifying a specific French Wikipedia page by typing words in French—whether nouns, adjectives, adverbs, or other linguistic categories that may appear in such a page. more vsYou find relevant words, you will get closer to the final solution. According to the game’s creator, The proximity calculation method is the same Used by certain semantic algorithms.

The colors of the squares (green, orange, red) that you see during the game each have a specific meaning:

🟩 → The word is correct

🟧 → The word is close, whether in meaning or spelling. It is often combined with a search term

Video games

🟥 → The word is incorrect or missing from the text

With a few carefully chosen keywords, you’ll be able to put together sentence fragments that will help you make progress. no’Feel free to explore different areas The knowledge to find the answer, which will undoubtedly increase your chances of success. The above hints and solutions are meant to help you if you don’t want to spend too much time searching.