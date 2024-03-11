Dashchumps big decision for their list

Sports

Deschamps' big decision for their list

For two weeks, and just before the Euros, France will occupy the news with two friendlies scheduled against Germany (March 23) followed by Chile (March 26). Two meetings that will give rise to the inevitable list of Didier Deschamps, which will be announced this Thursday March 14 at 2 pm. The list for which according to the team Didier Deschamps will have a very clear belief: from the question of retaining the player, especially the executive at any cost, so that he is present.

No risk for executives, don’t like Rabiot?

There will be “no risks” taken in the group, the Blues coach announced. According to the daily, this brings Adrien Rabiot, who is currently recovering from a dislocated toe, to the list’s near absence. Which could lead to some presence with a strong taste for OM in addition to Warren Zaire-Emery, possibly being called up. For the team, the vacancy in the middle can be played between Jordan Veretout, who is playing again with OM, and Matteo Guendozzi, who has established himself as the undisputed starter for Lazio Rome.

Didier Deschamps will announce the France squad for the matches against Germany and Chile on Thursday. According to the team, the order of the coach is not to retain the player at any cost, even if he is the manager. No risk would be taken, thus eliminating Adrien Rabiot, recovering from the dislocation.

