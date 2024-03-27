Daniel Riolo slams Kylian Mbappe

Unlike PSG where Kylian Mbappé can no longer play entire matches (only 1 of his team’s last 6 matches), during this gathering, the French genius played both matches in full. However, he did not show himself to his advantage. Kylian Mbappé only helped a little by staying silent during these two matches (for the first time in a row since 2022 and in the final stage of the World Cup). A performance that doesn’t convince Daniel Riolo. No journalistRMC He did not go out of his way to criticize the Blues captain and validated the words of a listener who found his behavior reprehensible.

“I completely agree, it’s very strange, it’s almost too big to be true. In the French team, it doesn’t happen that he’s not motivated for two games in a row. He’s there, he goes through the match like a ghost, he’s normal. No, it’s also a shame, he can’t do it. If he comes to the French team, he has to play, especially if it’s from the 1st to the 90th, he has no right to be a ghost, not him. That captain Yes, he should perform well. In these cases he can ask to play one of the two matches or he can play both matches but both the matches are drawn. I don’t like it at all, these two matches are not good. He missed everything. .His press conference was great, his performance was bad”. He elaborated. The Frenchman will return to the Stade Velodrome with his club this Sunday for a classic against OM to try and find more success.