Dangerous curves, illegal speed bumps… Waze integrates new (valuable) features

Since 2008 and the launch of its first version, Waze has become a must-have GPS app for phones. It even managed to scare Google, whose Maps application served as a reference: the American tech giant acquired it in 2013!

His secret? A collaborative format, which allows each user to report danger or warn others about potential obstacles in their path. In this way the app continuously adapts its suggested route, avoiding disappointments on the road and making traffic more smooth.

Always improved features

Thus, we can warn about a stopped vehicle, an animal on the side of the road, a closed road, a section equipped with radar, etc., directly on the application. Waze is constantly evolving and regularly adding new features, including systematic reporting of level crossings and low-emission zones (in France) or expected tunnels to avoid losing your Internet connection there. , and hence its guidance information.

A new update has arrived today. It will now be possible to report dangerous curves and illegal speed bumps, which are a real nuisance for motorists as the majority are not up to the regulatory height. This update (conditional on the installation of the latest versions of iOS and Android on your phone) will also make it possible to better inform the radar zone, share good tips for gas stations or warn about adverse weather conditions.