Daisy Ridley revealed (and hinted) all about her upcoming Star Wars film

While making various public appearances, Daisy Ridley has dropped many details about Lucasfilm and Disney’s upcoming Star Wars film.

Tl; Dr Daisy Ridley returns in the next film Star Wars: The New Jedi Order.

The title “New Jedi Order” is currently the only one under discussion.

Daisy Ridley has not yet seen the script of the film.

Daisy Ridley hints at unexpected changes for Rey Skywalker.

The long awaited return

British actress Daisy Ridley, best known for her role as Rey Skywalker in the franchise Star Wars, is the center of attention. She returns in the next film of the saga, currently titled “The New Jedi Order” Directed by Sharmeen Obed-Chinoy, the new film is set to become a sequel trilogy 15 years later. Star Wars. This is one of four films Star Wars Upcoming, whose official release date is yet to be confirmed.

A title rich in history

Title “The New Jedi Order” is currently the only one under discussion. However “A new beginning“, Ridley confirmed that this information was false. Titled “The New Jedi Order”, the universe is steeped in history Star WarsSo appears to be a working title rather than a final title.

A view is still in preparation

Daisy Ridley is still waiting to see the script of the film. She revealed the script of the upcoming film Star Wars Not finished yet, which explains some of his vague answers. However, she suggested that the screenplay, written by Stephen Knight, is known for his work on Peaky BlindersShould come soon.

Unexpected changes for Rey Skywalker

Daisy Ridley also hinted that her character Rey Skywalker has undergone some unexpected changes. Without revealing specific details, she emphasized that Rey Skywalker has experienced significant personal evolution since the last film. Not only is the girl no longer a Jedi Master, but she has also experienced a significant personal transformation.