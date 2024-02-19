Daisy Ridley kept Rey’s lightsaber after filming Star Wars

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars Fan Event 2019 in Tokyo – Getty

Daisy Ridley keeps her ‘Star Wars’ accessories in a “very safe place”.

The 31-year-old actress starred as Ray in the hit sequel and has now revealed that she has kept some of the memorabilia from filming.

She told PEOPLE: “From ‘Star Wars,’ I have the lightsaber and the ring I wore as Rey. And John Williams gave me an autographed piece of the score, which was phenomenal. They’re all in a very safe place.”

Daisy has enjoyed considerable success throughout her career, and the actress feels “grateful” for everything she has already accomplished.

She said: “I really believe in gratitude.”

Despite her success, Daisy doesn’t make long-term career plans and doesn’t know what lies ahead.

She added to W magazine: “Sometimes I wonder if I should have a plan. I was talking to someone who I won’t name, very high up in a certain company, and he said to me, ‘It’s very interesting. You choose your roles.’ I said, ‘Is that true? And he said, ‘Yes, you really do what you want.’ I don’t know how to take it. I think it’s a compliment.”