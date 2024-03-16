(D29) Holders of Annecy – Bordeaux

This Saturday at 7:00 p.m., The Girondins de Bordeaux

Move over the lawn Sports Park the challenge team ofAnnecy on behalf of Day 29 of Ligue 2 BKT.

who are absent from the Girondins

Albert Ellis Better but won’t be back until the end of the season. Emmanuel Beumla In rehab as elsewhere Matthias de Amorim. Important Nsimba A sprained right ankle is being treated. Yohan Kasubi And Nfansu Njie will not be present, obstructing the ischios. On the contrary, Gayton Weissbachwho injured his right adductor (muscle injury) during the warm-up against Rodez, resumed group training and returned.

Others Absent: Ellen Bedfian, Grégoire Swiderski, Davy Rouyard, Yael Mouanga, Tijani Atallah, Fauseni Keita, Glenn Yunuse, Byani Mpata Lama, Alpha Diallo, Emerick Depuse, Emilion Makagni, Dimitri Manim, Lenny Piringuel, Lucas Rocro, Lucas Rocro, David Essina, O.

On the Annecy side

AniC player will be suspended for:

Johann Demonsi. Many players will not recover from Laurent Guyot injury: Ahmed Kashi, Kevin Moanga, Roman Spano, Goteh ntigny, Moses Mahop. Thibault Delphis is in the recovery phase. On the contrary, Anton Larose And

Alexi Bossettiis working.

holders

Annecy : Stopovers – Lajugi, Sokouna, Jean, Berry – Bielemaz, Pajot (c), Adeline, Kandil – Joko, Camara

substitute : Callens (G), Diaz, Goncalves, Ntamac, Bayer, Larose, Bossetti

Bordeaux : Johnson – Michelin, Bokele, Barbet (c), De Lima – Diaz, Ignatenko, Weissbach – Davitashvili, Pitou, Livolant

substitute : Strzek (G), Marcelin, Akomi, Sissokho, Wipotnik, Vetro

Coach Riera

“I tell them to dribble. We do that in training, I give them my trust on that. The last quarter of the field is talent, it’s magical, trying things… Julian (Vetro), I tell him to do one thing after another. (Alexei) Pitu, same. When a player likes to do things well with the ball, you can see me, I will never complain. I keep encouraging him… two against one, no. But one by one, yes. I encourage them to try harder in the last quarter of the field. It’s also for outside, people pay tickets to watch a match, to see a good match, to see a dribble, a hook, a good shot… I always encourage that. First zone, second zone, no, we don’t dribble, we play easily. This is a dangerous area. The third zone, I encourage them to try. We don’t have a Messi, but neither do others. On the other hand, we can try. On the other hand, I don’t accept people saying that we have no idea, no plan, that we are not trying to win, because the statistics are there. Sometimes the players are less good, and we accept the criticism. But in the will, the players are there, the statistics confirm it.

REFERRING BODY

Chief Referee

Karim ABED

Assistant Referee

Yusef Al Hamzui

Assistant Referee Quentin Guido

The fourth referee

Gaetan Deneuve

Referral Representative

Frederick Borgin

Representative

Jean-Baptiste AUGEREAU

statistics