(D29) Holders of Annecy – Bordeaux

This Saturday at 7:00 p.m., The Girondins de Bordeaux
Move over the lawn Sports Park the challenge team ofAnnecy on behalf of Day 29 of Ligue 2 BKT.

who are absent from the Girondins

Albert Ellis Better but won’t be back until the end of the season. Emmanuel Beumla In rehab as elsewhere Matthias de Amorim. Important Nsimba A sprained right ankle is being treated. Yohan Kasubi And Nfansu Njie will not be present, obstructing the ischios. On the contrary, Gayton Weissbachwho injured his right adductor (muscle injury) during the warm-up against Rodez, resumed group training and returned.

Others Absent: Ellen Bedfian, Grégoire Swiderski, Davy Rouyard, Yael Mouanga, Tijani Atallah, Fauseni Keita, Glenn Yunuse, Byani Mpata Lama, Alpha Diallo, Emerick Depuse, Emilion Makagni, Dimitri Manim, Lenny Piringuel, Lucas Rocro, Lucas Rocro, David Essina, O.

On the Annecy side

AniC player will be suspended for:
Johann Demonsi. Many players will not recover from Laurent Guyot injury: Ahmed Kashi, Kevin Moanga, Roman Spano, Goteh ntigny, Moses Mahop. Thibault Delphis is in the recovery phase. On the contrary, Anton Larose And
Alexi Bossettiis working.

holders

Annecy : Stopovers – Lajugi, Sokouna, Jean, Berry – Bielemaz, Pajot (c), Adeline, Kandil – Joko, Camara

substitute : Callens (G), Diaz, Goncalves, Ntamac, Bayer, Larose, Bossetti

Bordeaux : Johnson – Michelin, Bokele, Barbet (c), De Lima – Diaz, Ignatenko, Weissbach – Davitashvili, Pitou, Livolant

substitute : Strzek (G), Marcelin, Akomi, Sissokho, Wipotnik, Vetro

picture

picture

Coach Riera

“I tell them to dribble. We do that in training, I give them my trust on that. The last quarter of the field is talent, it’s magical, trying things… Julian (Vetro), I tell him to do one thing after another. (Alexei) Pitu, same. When a player likes to do things well with the ball, you can see me, I will never complain. I keep encouraging him… two against one, no. But one by one, yes. I encourage them to try harder in the last quarter of the field. It’s also for outside, people pay tickets to watch a match, to see a good match, to see a dribble, a hook, a good shot… I always encourage that. First zone, second zone, no, we don’t dribble, we play easily. This is a dangerous area. The third zone, I encourage them to try. We don’t have a Messi, but neither do others. On the other hand, we can try. On the other hand, I don’t accept people saying that we have no idea, no plan, that we are not trying to win, because the statistics are there. Sometimes the players are less good, and we accept the criticism. But in the will, the players are there, the statistics confirm it.

REFERRING BODY

Chief Referee
Karim ABED

Assistant Referee
Yusef Al Hamzui

Assistant Referee Quentin Guido

The fourth referee
Gaetan Deneuve

Referral Representative
Frederick Borgin

Representative
Jean-Baptiste AUGEREAU

statistics

  • Annecy has 2 wins and 3 losses in 5 Ligue 2 matches against Bordeaux, but these 2 successes have come at home without conceding a goal: 2-0 in February 1992 and 1-0 in May 2023.
  • FC Annecy have scored just one less goal than Girondins de Bordeaux this season in the league (30 out of 31). Vipotnik, who is the Girondins’ top scorer, has 8 units compared to 9 for our striker Samuel Ntamek.
  • While it remains 2 defeats and 2 draws away, Bordeaux can experience 5 consecutive trips without a victory in Ligue 2 for the first time since its relegation in 2022.
  • Annecy won its first match against Ajaccio last weekend (3-1) after conceding the opener in L2 2023/24. Bordeaux are still winless after conceding the first goal this season (11 matches – 2 draws, 9 losses).
  • Author of his first double against Ajaccio last weekend in Ligue 2, Djokovic has won each of the 6 matches he has scored in the division (4 with Bestia, 2 with Annecy).

