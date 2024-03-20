cycling. Tour of Catalonia – Tadej Pogacar: “I’m trying to take advantage of my great form”

This Wednesday, we took the same and started again Catalonia tourWith a new performance conducted by a Slovenian Tadej Pogakar J, 24 hours after crushing the 2nd stage towards Walter, was once again above his opponents in the final stages of the 3rd stage reaching the summit of Port Ain. The only change from the previous day is that he is not a team rider UAE Team Emirates That started the rivalry, but Mikael Landa (Soudal Quick-Step). Responding to the Spanish invasion without any problems, Tadej Pogakar Then faced it and flew towards the peaks. No very comfortable leader Catalonia tour spoke after the stage on the microphoneEurosport.

Success and reaction of Tadej Pogakar after the 3rd phase

“Domain (Novak), our Lamborghini tractor, was amazing”

“Today (Wednesday) was a very difficult stage. Felix (Grosschertner) had a stomach problem throughout the stage so we had one less person to work with. So we had to limit our efforts and be as united as possible at the top. First difficulty. Then, with this valley, it was easy. Domaine (Novak), our Lamborghini tractor, was fantastic, allowing us to get back to the breakaway on the second climb.”explain Tadej PogakarBefore talking about the importance of rewarding your team when they work so hard and have an unrelenting thirst for victory.