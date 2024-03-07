cycling. Tirreno-Adriatico – Jonathan Milan 4th stage, Zingal and Alaphilippe

After 225 km of the third leg, 207 km was to be covered for the 4th leg this Thursday. Tirreno-Adriatico. and finishing third in the early time trial on Monday and second in stage three on Wednesday, Jonathan Milan This time the opportunity to achieve victory over a difficult finish was not lost. Overwhelmed by the Italian, sitting in the saddle in the last 30 metres Lidl-Track The winner of the 2nd stage managed to get the upper hand on the Belgian Jasper Phillipson (Alpecin-Deceuninck). The two men almost did not compete for success, being Norwegian, one of the six escapes of the day on this Thursday. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), was 50 meters away from condemning the peloton to fight for second place. An attempt at big thighs in the final straight was ultimately fatal for her, and so it was a sprinter who was able to raise her arms to Giulianova.

Jonathan Milan took part in the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

Jonathan Milan is the new leader of the general classification!

behind Milan And Phillipson We find New Zealand in third place Corbyn strong (Israel-premier tech), then follow Biniam Girame (Eritrea, Intermarche-Venti) and Excel Jingle (France, Cofidis). Tim MerlierNo runner Saudal Quick-StepA few kilometers left to finish, Julian Alaphilippe He was able to play his personal card on this false rising finish. In good position at the start of the sprint but a little short against the fastest men, the Frenchman crossed the line in ninth place.

Thanks to the bonus 10 seconds taken on arrival, Jonathan Milan becomes the leader of the general classification of Tirreno-Adriatico to the detriment of the Spanish Long live Juan (UAE Team Emirates), which he leads by 4 seconds at the end of this 4th stage. Kevin Vauquelin (France, Arkéa-B&B Hotels) is still third, 18 seconds behind the new wearer of the blue jersey. Both were clocked at 26 seconds. Jonas Wingegaard (Denmark, Team Wisma | Lease a Bike) and Romain Gregoire (France, Groupe-FDJ) placed fifth and sixth respectively.

A look at the 4th stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

This 4th step of Tirreno-Adriatico It was led by six runners, some of whom spent more than 200 kilometers at the front. The names of the fugitives of the day were given Lorenzo Quartucci (Team Koretek-Vinni Fantini), David Bayes – who seized the opportunity to take back the green jersey of the best climber Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost) – Mirko Mestri (Team Polti Cometa), Alexander Camp (Tudor Pro Cycling Team), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Alex Tolio (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè). The hunt was led by teams Saudal Quick-Step, Alpesin-Desuninck, Cofidis And Lidl-TrackAnd the platoon joined two of the last three survivors of this brave escape (Master And camp) under red light.

still have some strength left, Abrahamsen was able to restart, and so only 50 meters from the finish he saw the sprinter overtake him, with Jonathan Milan, the winner of the day. Unable to hold their place in the peloton, several runners were unable to challenge Giulianova for victory, including Tim MerlierAs mentioned earlier, too Mark Cavendish (Astana Kazakhstan team), appeared in trouble several times during the day and whose ordeal continues this week.