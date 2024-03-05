cycling. Tirreno-Adriatico – Jasper Philipson 2nd stage, his 1st win in 2024

As in the 2nd step of Paris – Nice The election was contested a day ago, not much happened during the 2nd phase Tirreno-Adriatico, which links Cameore to Follonica this Tuesday. The Swiss was the last survivor of a four-rider breakaway John Stokely (Team Koretek-Vini Fantini) – who has been with his Italian teammate for a long time Lorenzo Quartuccias well as two other transalpine, Filippo Magli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and David Bayes (Team Polti Cometa) – was caught 36 kilometers from the finish, and as expected, those runners fought for victory in Tuscany. It was the fastest of them Jasper PhillipsonThe most victorious man in 2023 thus opens his counter in 2024!

Jasper Philipson 2nd stage of Tirreno-Adriatico!

Biniam Girme downgraded, Axel Zingle third… Chris Froome dropped to the field

Caught in a cycle of Tim Merlier Who, alone in the last kilometer, started his sprint 300 meters from the finish, the Belgian of formation Alpesin-Desuninck left his compatriot behind Saudal Quick-Step, who got stuck 100 meters from the finish, but still managed to cross the line in second place. standing with obstacles, Binyam Girme (Intermarché-Wanty) and Excel Jingle (Kofidis) engaged in a fierce duel for third place, and it was the Eritrean who finally got the upper hand over the Frenchman, who did not expect such a celebration on the big package. But after viewing the images, a jury of commissioners decided to downgrade Binyam GirmeThe line is guilty of changing, and so it is the Alsatian who climbs the podium of this stage.

Fourth place went to another member of the French team, in this case a Belgian Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), and Dutch Casper van Ooden (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) completed the top 5. Arriving within the peloton, Long live Juan (UAE Team Emirates) retains the blue jersey as the general classification leader. The Spaniard is still ahead Filippo Ganna (Italy, INEOS Grenadiers) from 1 sec. It should be noted that the final stage of this 2nd stage is punctuated by several waterfalls, including Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech). At first glance, what appeared to be a wrist injury, Briton was however able to return to the road, which is rather reassuring.