Cyberpunk 2077 is out! CD Projekt Red has other plans in mind...

Last December, Cyberpunk 2077 celebrated three years since its somewhat chaotic release! Now the title looks a lot better than it did a few months ago, but that was to be expected: this situation and this intense surveillance had an expiration date, and it seems imminent. CD Projekt is reviewing its priorities and they are no longer focusing on Cyberpunk 2077. It’s the end and the beginning of a new era!

Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest updates are behind it

with Cyberpunk 2077CD Projekt RED has signed off on one of the most spectacular video game comebacks ever, as was the case. No Man’s Sky. As with the Halo Games title, the Polish studio has stepped up its efforts and updates to restore color to one of the worst video game launches ever. today, Cyberpunk 2077 A completely different game and the 2.0 update as well as expansions were released Phantom Liberty It has nothing to do with it. However, more than three years after its release, it’s time to close the Cyberpunk 2077 chapter.

Yes, according to the developers, Cyberpunk 2077, it’s over. However, this does not mean that this marks the end of this video game universe, quite the opposite! On the one hand, if work on the game is “finished”, The door is apparently not closed for multiple minor updates that aim to fix here and there issues in the game. And then, on the other hand, we know that The CD project teams are working on the “Orion” project Which should be in order Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt has a sense of priorities, and it’s no longer Cyberpunk 2077… but the upcoming The Witcher

As Gabe Amatangelo pointed out during an interview with the site Game file, Cyberpunk 2077 No longer a priority – even if minimal updates cannot be ruled out -, is a sign that the teams are now working on the studio’s next big projects. As we said, there is follows Cyberpunk 2077 (Developed under the code name Orion) and the composition of the next part of the saga The Witcher, which we now know as “Polaris”. In other words, these are critical years that CD project teams are entering.

Indeed, this is on the verge of accelerating production The Witcher 4. As we told you at the beginning of the year, CD Project should experience a significant increase in rank, to say the least. It is from the media Reuters That studio head, Adam Badowski, announced that he wanted to Reach 400 people on The Witcher 4 development by June. Facing such a video game workforce, We understand that the priority is no longer there Cyberpunk 2077But we have to be patient To find out what CD project teams are producing because the finished product is not expected for several years.