Custom work Star Wars X-Wing flies in LEGO Fortnite

It was only a matter of time before a working Star Wars vehicle made its way into LEGO Fortnite, and the latest update made that dream a reality.

Both functional and non-functional Star Wars vehicles have been created in LEGO Fortnite since launch, while the key added in the latest update adds another layer of possibilities to LEGO Fortnite vehicles.

Starfighters X-wings in Star Wars may not be lifted by balloons but without a better, more reliable solution at the time of writing, this LEGO Fortnite creation is an impressive feat and should make exploring the world much easier. It looks like it lacks brakes, but that’s nothing the ground or a nearby tree can’t fix.

IP themes are a ‘big focus’ for LEGO Fortnite, including future LEGO kits, so perhaps there will be an opportunity to revisit this X-Wing and improve its look one day.

The Mechanical Mayhem update is now available to play in LEGO Fortnite, including a variety of new vehicle parts and more.

