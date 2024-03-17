Cuban lives in his car while helping and saving up to move his family to the US

a Cuban immigrant He showed how he managed to live in his car to save money and support his family on the island, in addition to preparing for the arrival of his wife and daughter.

A video has been shared by the comedian Lime Blanco It shows the conditions in which the Cuban colonist lives in the United States, homeless and with all his belongings in a car, where he sleeps and even cooks his food.

While making soup in a rice cooker, Cuban explains to Liman that he chooses to live in such conditions to help his family, either by sending “a little money” or by saving up so that he can reunite with his wife and settle down properly. daughter

“I’m saving up. I don’t have family here in the United States. “My wife and my little girl are coming, thank God,” the man explained, showing how he connected the pot (which runs on 110V) to a 12V car battery. Managed to cook using an electrical converter.

According to his words, there are many people who live in similar situations as him. “We live in a car because we help our family and everyone. We do it from the heart. Things are bad in the United States, too, everywhere. So be grateful. “

Sending encouragement to the comedian, who recently admitted that it was to stop his aid project for CubansThe migrant asked him not to give up and to continue with his “Christ Changes Lives” ministry.

Last Friday, after receiving a new attack against him inside Cuba, the comedian said he had asked the authorities to legalize his aid project for Cubans, which has given many needy people donations ranging from houses to household goods and food.

“Pray for Christ Changes Live Ministry, because they are constantly attacking us. It seems that helping is not seen well anymore,” said the artist, who admitted that his dream was to “become a priest to teach that it is more blessed to give than to receive.”

A Cuban immigrant, apparently a priest of a religious congregation, Liman said that he also considered him a priest and that he shared his hard experience in the United States with him so that he would not feel alone in his mission. “Do you see why you can’t leave?” he said.

“Look Limaye, I am going to send you this video so that people who criticize you will see that there are many of us who send money anonymously so that they can solve their problems, and be thankful that we help them so nicely. sending Anand We are an army of people who sacrifice themselves and who are with you despite everything,” said the migrant.

“And those who point you out, do not pay attention to them, brother, do not pay attention to them. Put them in God’s hands and that’s it,” he concluded.

Blanco has on previous occasions announced the possible end of his project. In 2022, he faced a complaint from his mother Cuban girl goes to Italy for eye cancer treatment Nor could they help him in Cuba. The accusation made the comedian nervous, but It was boosted by public support To continue with his ministry “Christ changes lives”.