Cryptocurrency rollercoaster: Stocks crash as Bitcoin tumbles to record high – 03/05/2024 7:07 pm

March 5 – **Stocks of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies fall as Bitcoin, the world’s largest and best-known cryptocurrency, falls shortly after touching an all-time high.

**BTC BTC= traded ~3.5% lower; Earlier in the session, it had surpassed its November 2021 peak to reach $69,202.

**Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O fell ~1.2%, while blockchain farm operator Bitfarms Ltd BITF.O fell ~3.6%

**Cryptocurrency miners: Shares of Riot Platforms Inc RIOT.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O, US-listed Hut 8 HUT.O and BT Digital BTBT.O down ~3% to ~9.5%

**Software company and BTC buyer MicroStrategy

MSTR.O fell ~9.8% after announcing a private offering of $600 million in convertible senior notes with proceeds to be used to buy bitcoin

**Some of these crypto-oriented stocks have bearish concerns that are limiting near-term performance, but I expect that to improve over time,” says Brian Dobson, managing director of Chardon Capital Markets.

**BTC is up more than 50% year-on-year, driven by investors investing in US exchange-traded crypto products and the prospect of low interest rates globally.

**BTC’s rally also fueled general gains in crypto stocks