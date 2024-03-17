Football – Mercato – FC Nantes

Crisis at FC Nantes, new coach to be chosen soon?

This time, FC Nantes is in crisis. Defeated for the sixth time in a row at home in Ligue 1, the Canaries can clinch a relegation spot should FC Metz win. An international break could also prove fatal for Jocelyn Gorvanek as has been the tradition since Valdemar Keita was head of the club. A definite outline will emerge.

opposed to RC Strasburg Late on Saturday afternoon, FC Nantes lost again and risked spending the break in the red zone. OGC Nice And O.L Then look forward to the return of the international players for the Canaries who will probably be coached by a new man.

A profile is emerging to replace Gourvennec

No decision has been taken on this yet Jocelyn Gorvanek even though Waldemar Keita Not in the habit of doing such things, he who has been examining the coach since his arrival. President of FC Nantes Also appreciates the methods of Gorvanek And he did not want you to part with him, but with him, it is better to be careful. According to team Leaders want to hire foreign coaches if Gorvanek was to be dismissed. Breton still has no intention of giving up.

“I was determined from the first day I came here”