Sports

Crisis at FC Nantes, new coach to be chosen soon?

Photo of Admin Admin58 mins ago
0 46 1 minute read

Football – Mercato – FC Nantes

Crisis at FC Nantes, new coach to be chosen soon?

Published on March 17, 2024 at 11:30 am

This time, FC Nantes is in crisis. Defeated for the sixth time in a row at home in Ligue 1, the Canaries can clinch a relegation spot should FC Metz win. An international break could also prove fatal for Jocelyn Gorvanek as has been the tradition since Valdemar Keita was head of the club. A definite outline will emerge.

opposed to RC Strasburg Late on Saturday afternoon, FC Nantes lost again and risked spending the break in the red zone. OGC Nice And O.L Then look forward to the return of the international players for the Canaries who will probably be coached by a new man.

A profile is emerging to replace Gourvennec

No decision has been taken on this yet Jocelyn Gorvanek even though Waldemar Keita Not in the habit of doing such things, he who has been examining the coach since his arrival. President of FC Nantes Also appreciates the methods of Gorvanek And he did not want you to part with him, but with him, it is better to be careful. According to teamLeaders want to hire foreign coaches if Gorvanek was to be dismissed. Breton still has no intention of giving up.

“I was determined from the first day I came here”

What if I think I’m still the man for the job? I was determined from the first day I came here. I have dreamed of being the coach of Nantes for 30 years. The situation was complex in the beginning and we regularly find it difficult to identify and correct it. We do good things, we can win matches, we just don’t have consistency. We yo-yo, we have sparkle but no regularity “, he noted at a press conference. Not sure if this is enough.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin58 mins ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Dijon proposes to Nancy and returns to fourth place

3 weeks ago

Good news on the horizon for ASSE?

January 21, 2024

At the end of the match KC equalized from the penalty spot, the Elephants take a breather

January 29, 2024

Bad news for PSG before the shock

February 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button