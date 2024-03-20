Crédit Agricole: Why do you now have to enter your bank code twice at some ATMs?

A new rule was recently implemented by Crédit Agricole in some of its distributors. It is now mandatory to enter your bank code twice to withdraw money. If some consumers are quite skeptical about this innovation, it is actually “a means of protection and prevention,” according to Credit Agricole contacted by Le Parisien, which “makes it possible to avoid theft by adversaries.”

Indeed, quite regularly, consumers are victims of theft by fraud, the method of which is as follows: a person approaches you to distract you as you have just entered your code, then an accomplice comes from the side and enters. code. Amount before getting money back.

A protective measure

Although this is only a “very one-off” measure that will not be implemented in all Crédit Agricole distributors, this double authentication makes it possible to prevent these thefts that occur frequently in certain locations. The security measure is “mainly for vulnerable people”, who are often the victims favored by these thieves.