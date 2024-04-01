Crazy statistics of Mathieu van der Poel’s dominance on “his” monument

The classic ogre has struck again. Mathieu van der Poel once again won the Tour of Flanders on Sunday 31 March. Starting alone 45 kilometers from the finish, the Dutchman widened the gap in the rain and finished more than a minute ahead when the rest of the race did not manage to pass leader Koppenberg in the saddle. So yes, the outgoing winner, Tadej Pogacker and Wout van Aert, was withdrawn after his fall on Across La Friendre, but he took the opportunity to add to already awful figures.

3 Tours of Flanders

Last year, the brilliant number “Pogi” delayed the deadline. This time, the grandson of Raymond Poulidor was not asked to return, at the age of 29, to the level of six of the most successful men of Ronde (Fabian Cancellara, Tom Boonen, Johan Museu, Eric Lehmann, Fiorenzo Magni and Achille Beusse). After raising his hand in 2020 and 2022, he now has three wins. Given his state of form and his advanced age, van der Poel could be the sole record holder during the next editions of the Flandrian Monument.







5 milestones

Via Roma in San Remo and victorious at the Velodrome de Roubaix in 2023the leader d’Alpecin-Deceuninck offered himself the fifth monument of his careerWith this new Tour of Flanders. Highest total for a rider from the Netherlands. As did runners such as Frenchman Bernard Hinault, Belgian Philippe Gilbert and Slovenian Tadej Pogakar. If the cannibal Eddy Merckx’s 19 successes seem untouchable, “MVDP” can get close to Roger de Vlemink (11), Fausto Coppi (9) or even Sean Kelly (9). North next Sunday.

6th world champion to win the Ronda

Since he adorned himself with a rainbow during last summer’s Scottish Worlds, Matthew van der Poel has put his hands up twice on the road: at the Super 8 Classic in September and at E3 last week. After becoming a luxury pilot fish for Jesper Philipsen on the Milan-San Remo, iFinally christened his world champion outfit on a monument. it is 6th player to achieve this feat in Ronde after Louisan Bobbett, Rick van Looy, Eddy Merckx, Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan. “My season is now a success. Winning the Tour of Flanders with the world champion jersey is a dream come true,” He reacted.

100% Top 4

The ratio is impressive, even obvious. In six appearances at this monumental Belgian spring, van der Poel has never performed worse than fourth place in 2019. Even better, the Flandrianess specialist has been on five consecutive podiums (second in 2023 and 2021). A feat that he is the only person to achieve in the history of his sport. enough to legally crown the King of Flanders.