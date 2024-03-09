Sports

Crazy rise of Frenchman Benoit St-Denis to face legend Dustin Poirier in Miami

At just 28 years old, Frenchman Benoit Saint-Denis faces American Dustin Poirier Saturday through Sunday night in the UFC, the world’s biggest MMA league. Already a remarkable performance for this former member of special forces with explosive style.

Benoit St-Denis, 28, is a rising lightweight star of mixed martial arts. (BONNAUD GUILLAUME / MAXPPP)

This could be one of the biggest fights in the history of French MMA. France’s Benoit Saint-Denis faces American Dustin Poirier on the night of Saturday March 9 to Sunday March 10 in the prestigious UFC, the world’s largest mixed martial arts league, in Miami, United States. St-Denis, 28, is a rising star at lightweight while Poirier, 35, is one of its biggest stars. The American has certainly never been champion but he did win twice against Irish legend Conor McGregor.

ITW – Benoit Saint-Denis

So fighting so early is already almost sacrosanct for Benoît Saint-Denis. Barely a year and a half ago, the former special forces soldier picked up his first win in the UFC and here he is facing one of the greatest today. The rise of Benoit Saint-Denis left all MMA experts speechless, as Jean-Charles Barres, commentator for L’Equipe Channel: “If we had put the names of Benoit St-Denis and Dustin Poirier in the same sentence a few months ago, MMA fans would have laughed. When Benoit started his professional career in MMA, Dustin Poirier had already fought for the title. !”

A former commando nicknamed “God of War”.

So how did the “God of War”, his nickname, seduce the entertainment industry that is the UFC? First by his background: he, a former commando who fought in the Sahel. But it’s also the way it fights that makes it an effective product. “He’s a guy who has a very telegenic style. All his wins, he’s got them before the limit, whether it’s by submission or knockout and that’s something that’s very pleasing”, assures Jean-Charles Barros. BSD, short for Benoît Saint-Denis, is also a fan of the social network, where he regularly shows his faith and patriotism with a large French flag on his shoulder.

If, on Saturday evening, there is no belt at stake, a victory would mean a lot to all of French MMA. “Every sport needs a standard bearer to exist. Benoit Saint-Denis can be the face of French MMA,” Jean-Charles Barres has hope. A new era that won’t open until the night before. The fight is scheduled for at least 4:30 p.m. French time.

