Covid-19: Target Audience, Viral Circulation, Dates… Everything You Need to Know About Seventh Immunization Campaign

A new vaccination campaign against Kovid-19 will run from April 15 to June 16. The announcement by the Ministry of Health, however, comes in the context of a “reduction” in virological indicators, according to the High Authority of Health.

The objective has not changed: to protect the most fragile people who are most likely to develop severe forms. It will run from April 15 to June 16.

The High Authority of Health (HAS), requested by the Ministry, decided in favor of a vaccination campaign for “people aged 80 and above, as well as residents of nursing homes and long-term care units, and those who are immunocompromised. Any other person desiring a booster, however , will be able to claim it for free, provided they respect a period of three months since their last injection or Covid-19 infection.

A prevention policy

This new campaign takes place in a very different viral context from last October: in its latest situation bulletin of February 21, Sainte-Publique France mentions virological indicators as “decreasing” and at “low levels”. The Ministry of Health justified this new campaign with a prevention policy, stressing the “unpredictable nature of the new epidemic wave of Covid-19 and the emergence of new, more virulent forms that can lead to reduced immunity against severe forms and death.” Also intended to strengthen or maintain the immune system.

Additionally, the vaccines offered will be, as a first line, from Pfizer/BioNTech (with messenger RNA) targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant or, as a second line, from Novavax (with a recombinant protein). Further, it recommended planning an extension till July 15 “if the epidemiological situation justifies it”.