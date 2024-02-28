Coupe de France: Follow Rouen’s historic quarter-final against Valenciennes

See my news

It’s a big night for FC Rouen (National), or in any case a historic date for FC Rouen, which will play its quarter-final of the Coupe de France. This Wednesday, February 28, 2024 will probably be a date to remember for FCR fans… this is just a few weeks after the feat against Monaco (L1).

Ahead of them stands a Valencian side almost guaranteed to relegate to last in Ligue 2 and who should take advantage of the cup to give their supporters a breath of fresh air in a terrible season. So VAFC is a division above FCR.

Below, follow the pre-match, then the match itself, which starts at 9 pm.

42′ Rouenais still dangerous! Sy fires to his right (once again) and finds a Ruen header in the area. But it was eventually flagged offside.

40′ Things are better for Rouen which offers good conditions! From a corner, Valentin Sanson is on the verge of scoring! But the ball was saved by a defender on his line. First big opportunity for FCR.

36′ But beware of the counterattacks of the northerners who are just waiting for him. In transmission, for the moment, Rouenais is very imprecise and loses too many balls in the middle of the field. Ultimately much to worry Dorman Lochte.

30′ Will Valenciennes’ opener wake up our Red Devils? Objectively, Rouenais are more adventurous and try to project themselves.

29′ On engagement, Rouen immediately breaks to the right and looks dangerous. It doesn’t help, but Diocone finds his voice.

27′ GOAL from Valencienne. A fool in a Diochan stand. Striker Oyewusi’s header deceives Egou and the ball goes into the Red Devils’ net. Rouen 0 – 1 Valencia

26′ As Lopi goes deep he is caught illegally by a Valencian defender. A yellow card for the northerners and a good free kick for Rouen but it does nothing.

22′ After a good sequence of Rouen possessions, Valenciennes got his foot back on the ball and camped in the Red Devils’ half.

18′ Discussions are balanced. And both the teams now seem to be waiting for a good counter situation. Valencians are the spiciest at the moment.

15′ The first thrill that passes through Diokon. A free kick taken from right to left reaches Sanson who volleys the ball. But that goes out of scope.

13′ First interesting situation for Rouenais who got a good free kick. which is pushed back by the Valenciennes defence. But things are better for the Red Devils who are now playing in the Northerners’ camp. A new free kick to follow.

12′ A dangerous strike 20 meters from goal forces Agoun to relax and clear the wicked ball.

11′ The Rouenais can’t leave their camp and not even concede the first corner. Which gives nothing.

8′ Losing the ball near the surface brings the first shot of fear and valence. Safe for Aggoune. But the pressure is mounting on Rouen Cage.

6′ For the moment, the Northerners are in possession and in control early in the match. And manage to accelerate to the left, especially thanks to Linguet.

3′ First assault of the Valenciennes on the Rouenais camp. It does nothing but set the tone.

1′ And here we go, Rouenais begins

8:50 pm – Diokon is ready and has been waiting for it since 1999

Diokon Stadium is lit up. For the first time since then The epic of 99Coupe de France quarter-finals for FCR will be played at Diochan.

8:30 pm – Crowded Lenoble stand

Diokon and his Lenoble Tribune are already in fusion. Valencians supporters, for their part, have just entered their enclosure.

The Lenoble stand was packed and melted minutes before kick-off. (©FM/76actu)

8:20 pm – Kick-off in 40 minutes

And to look forward to, this is an opportunity to re-read the portrait of an FCR supporter. Who, inevitably, have experienced it all, between intense joy and deep sadness.

8:10 pm – The Red Devils enter the pitch!

The FCR players started the warm-up in the boiling Diochan.

8 pm – Match sheet

The composition is known. And it comes as no surprise to FC Rouen which is fielding its best possible squad. With its No. 2 goalkeeper, Leonard AgounIn the cage, he became the hero with his double save during the last penalty shootout in the previous round against ASM.

7:55 pm – A dangerous meeting?

For the Seine-Maritime prefecture, this match between Rouen and Valenciennes is “at risk”. An order was issued a day earlier to regulate the match. Valenciennes supporters with special instructions on arrival.

7:45 pm – The Lenoble stand is already full!

More than an hour before kick-off, Diocone is already boiling. The Lenoble stand is full. But without smoking (for the moment). FFF was very clear on this topic…

