Costco will no longer sell food to non-members as of this date

Costco Wholesale Corporation, the world’s largest wholesale company, introduced a new strategy. The proposal means that only company members will be able to buy food on their premises.

This decision will be effective from April 8 this year. The measure would have a negative impact on Costco’s most popular food item, the hot dog.

This product started selling in these supermarkets in 1984 for $1.50 USD and has represented the same value since that date. Corporation officials reported that the dining area is used by people with membership and customers who do not have this credential.

The information was published on the Reddit website, along with photographs of a store in Orlando, Florida. As you can see in the image, starting Monday, April 8, 2024, a membership card will be required to purchase groceries.

Customer reviews

Management did not comment on whether nonmembers who have Costco cards have the right to shop at the facilities. However, some associates have explained their criteria about the initiatives the company has implemented.

One of the main arguments that members have contributed is overcrowding of users in food areas. Other opinions relate to stores’ income from food sales and their prices.

The company appointed Mr. Ron Vakris as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on the first day of January 2024. The previous CEO, Craig Jelinek, served for 11 years. Jelinek will serve as a consultant to Vakris until next month and then continue to serve on Costco’s board of directors.