Consequences for Immigrants Entering the US Illegally: Warnings from CBP

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reaffirmed the consequences for immigrants who illegally enter the United States or cross the border between ports of entry.

According to CBP, those who do not meet the requirements for asylum may be returned to their country of origin.

In this article, we tell you all about this topic and provide the latest statistics CBP One App and processing of parole cases.

Since the expiration of the Public Health Order known as Title 42 on May 11, 2023, the US has fully implemented immigration procedures under Title 8.

This means that those who cross the border illegally may face criminal consequences, including Deportation, prosecution or a A five-year ban on entry into the US

CBP who are U.S. Urges those wishing to come not to trust smugglers and risk their lives on dangerous journeys that could result in deportation. Instead, it emphasizes that legal immigration routes are the right way to enter the US.

Immigration to the United States: CBP One and Parole Application Statistics

Operational figures as of January 2024 show a 50% reduction in “encounters” at the southwest border between ports of entry. From May 12, 2023 to January 31, 2024, DHS removed or returned more than 520,000 individuals, most of whom crossed the southwest border.

The CBP One™ mobile app is a key component of DHS’s efforts to encourage non-citizens to use legal channels, they say.

Since the appointment scheduling feature was introduced in CBP One in January 2023 till the end of January 2024, 459,118 people have successfully scheduled appointments to appear at ports of entry. The main nationalities that have been prosecuted are Venezuelan, Mexican and Haitian.

Regarding the parole process, As of the end of January 2024, more than 357,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans had come to the United States legally.

Specifically, more than 75,000 Cubans, 144,000 Haitians, 64,000 Nicaraguans, and 92,000 Venezuelans were screened and authorized to travel; And more than 74,000 Cubans, 138,000 Haitians, 58,000 Nicaraguans, and 86,000 Venezuelans arrived legally and received parole.