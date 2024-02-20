Complaints filed by supporters have been dismissed

Complaints of sexual assault filed by supporters of Lens and Lille following security searches at Le Havre stadium in the autumn of 2023 were made public on Tuesday, February 20, the Normandy town’s public prosecutor, Bruno Dieudonne, told Agence France-Presse. press

Submitted specifically after Le Havre’s Ligue 1 matches against Lille on 1er October and against Lens on October 20, these complaints were closed “For offenses with insufficient features”Mr. Dieudon clarified.

Prosecutors, who targeted the same security guard, reported the discovery “Felt aggressive, touching chest and genitals”But we have to “Sexual assault, and specifically show an intentional element”AFP expects a magistrate in November.

The Le Havre club then explained that the pat-down was carried out by its agents, but that “Lanceois was conducted in the presence of the regents (It’s the visiting clubs managing the visitors’ parking, even if it’s the locals who check and pat-down the tickets) and police officers »And “No comments reported” On excavation.