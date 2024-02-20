Sports

Complaints filed by supporters have been dismissed

Photo of Admin Admin4 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Complaints of sexual assault filed by supporters of Lens and Lille following security searches at Le Havre stadium in the autumn of 2023 were made public on Tuesday, February 20, the Normandy town’s public prosecutor, Bruno Dieudonne, told Agence France-Presse. press

Submitted specifically after Le Havre’s Ligue 1 matches against Lille on 1er October and against Lens on October 20, these complaints were closed “For offenses with insufficient features”Mr. Dieudon clarified.

Prosecutors, who targeted the same security guard, reported the discovery “Felt aggressive, touching chest and genitals”But we have to “Sexual assault, and specifically show an intentional element”AFP expects a magistrate in November.

The Le Havre club then explained that the pat-down was carried out by its agents, but that “Lanceois was conducted in the presence of the regents (It’s the visiting clubs managing the visitors’ parking, even if it’s the locals who check and pat-down the tickets) and police officers »And “No comments reported” On excavation.

The world with AFP

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

PSG – Real Madrid: In a twist, the Mbappé clan has decided!

1 week ago

PSG-Real Sociedad, a cascade of injuries

2 weeks ago

Xavi’s radical exit over his future and Klopp’s departure

4 weeks ago

XV of France – Information Midol. Gregory Alldrit to the package against Italy, Emmanuel Mefau and Thibaud Flement too?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button